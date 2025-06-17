The premiere was preceded by a red carpet event in Times Square, with most of the grid in attendance and large numbers of fans lining the streets nearby to catch a glimpse.

This actually happened! 🤯 The drivers dressed to impress for the #F1TheMovie Premiere in New York ✨#F1 @F1Movie pic.twitter.com/daMJFGbw1K — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2025

While the event brought together a strong contingent of drivers and F1 personnel, reigning world champion Max Verstappen was notably absent.

The Red Bull driver said that while he supports the project, he had a much more pressing issue to attend to.

“I’m going home to my daughter,” Verstappen told media after finishing second at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

“Whether I will watch that film again at a later time? Maybe yes. If it suits me or if someone else wants to see it, then I’m fine with it. And maybe I will be positively surprised.”

Verstappen welcomed his first child with partner Kelly Piquet at the beginning of May and was also notably absent from a private screening of the film ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix last month.

“I also sincerely hope that it is a good and successful film and that it has a positive effect on Formula 1,” Verstappen added.

“You just shouldn’t force me to go somewhere, because that’s not quite how it should be.”

Other drivers absent from the premiere were Oscar Piastri, Kimi Antonelli, Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

The film, set for global release next week, stars Brad Pitt and is produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

It is directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, with veteran producer Jerry Bruckheimer also attached.

F1: The Movie features Pitt as fictional former driver Sonny Hayes, who returns to the grid to mentor rookie Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

The production has made headlines for its integration with real race weekends in 2023 and 2024, filming on-site at Grands Prix with cooperation from F1 and the FIA.

Pitt said it had been a great experience making the film, and he was excited for people to finally see it.

“It’s great to share this now, it’s been three years in the making,” he said at the premiere.

“We spent a year-and-a-half with F1, embedding ourselves in the race season.

“They (Formula 1) were so kind, we couldn’t do the movie without them, without the drivers, without every team principal, every team and they are a big part of this movie.”

Speaking at a Q&A at the premiere, Hamilton said he was excited to bring his passion for movies and F1 together.

“Coming on board to this project as a producer has been such an incredible learning process for me,” the Ferrari driver said.

“Seeing what goes into making a feature film, and there’s been a lot of learning on the other side too as everyone has got to grips with Formula 1.

“I’ve always loved film and telling stories, and I’ve loved this sport since I was five years old, so when I got the opportunity to speak with Joe Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer about the project, it felt like the two worlds I’m passionate about coming together.”

F1: The Movie is set for an Australian release on June 26.