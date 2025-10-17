Speaking to Speedcafe, Alex Jacques, the voice behind F1TV and Channel 4’s F1 coverage, said the intensity and balance of the McLaren teammates’ title fight make it a rare and fascinating contest.

“I think we could be in for one of the all-time great finishes,” Jacques said.

“You’ve got two drivers trying to win their first title, and that is incredibly hard and very unusual. That’s what makes this year so fascinating.”

Piastri heads into the United States Grand Prix this weekend with a 22-point lead over Norris after a fiery opening-lap clash in Singapore that reignited memories of classic intra-team title fight flashpoints.

While McLaren and both drivers played down the incident publicly, the moment underlined how team dynamics and teammate battles can shape championships — a theme at the heart of Jacques’ debut book, Grid to Glory: 75 Milestone Formula One Moments.

Among the 75 short chapters is a deep dive into ‘Multi 21’ — the controversial 2013 Malaysian Grand Prix episode in which Sebastian Vettel ignored team orders to pass Mark Webber.

Jacques said revisiting the saga underscored how a single team flashpoint can have far-reaching consequences.

“I didn’t appreciate at the time how Multi 21 really did [have consequences],” he said.

“Mark was coming to the end of his career. It obviously solidifies the idea that he’s going to stop. Because why would you put up with that nonsense any longer? He’d proved all he needed to prove.”

Jacques traced the ripple effects from that incident — how it influenced Webber’s exit from F1 and shaped the driver market that followed.

“It leads to Daniel Ricciardo, which leads to Vettel moving to Ferrari, which decides the latter part of his championship,” he said.

“At the time you think it’s dramatic, but you don’t realise it’s going to have this huge ripple effect that decides the latter half of his career.”

That legacy now echoes through McLaren, with Webber managing Piastri’s career.

Jacques said having the former Red Bull driver in his corner is a powerful advantage as the 24-year-old faces the pressure of a title fight against his teammate.

“I think it can only help you for someone to have been in the trenches and been through those moments,” he said.

“What an amazing resource to lean on someone who’s been there and done that.

“Oscar’s talent is the number one primary driver — let’s make no mistakes about this. But having someone who knows, ‘hold on, that’s not quite right, I’m just going to mention that,’ is vital.

“I think that’s played a big part in his rise.”

Asked about suggestions Piastri has entered his “evil era” after Singapore, Jacques laughed: “He’s far too nice a chap for that!.

“He’s very intense and he’s very intent. But he’s got an ability to park it, be unfailingly polite.

“But make no mistake, that team debrief would have been extremely intense.”

Jacques praised McLaren’s management for keeping the rivalry under control as the constructors’ title was secured, but warned the final stretch of the season will likely be “gloves off.”

“McLaren have done their bit and have to be careful they don’t take each other out and open the door for Max [Verstappen],” he said.

“Because if you give Max a sniff, he’ll convert it.”

Jacques said that blend of present drama and historical perspective is exactly what Grid to Glory aimed to capture.

Written for both new and long-time fans, the book stitches together moments of politics, engineering misreads, driver clashes and survival stories.

“The aim was to write an accessible book covering the entire history of the championship in the moments that mattered,” Jacques said.

“Some are tragic, some amazing, some unknown. It’s not comprehensive — it’s just the things that piqued my interest along the way.”

As for who he believes will ultimately take the 2025 drivers’ crown, Jacques has stuck with his view since the summer break.

“I still think it will be Oscar,” he said.

“He’s been able to consistently access his talent more often.

“Lando is brilliant, Max is generational, but I think Oscar will hang on and be world champion.

“It’s the joy of Formula 1. We’ve got to watch the races to find out.”