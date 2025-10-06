The pair made contact at Turn 3 on the opening lap of the Singapore Grand Prix, a moment that left Piastri furious over team radio and set the tone for a frosty evening in the McLaren garage.

The Australian was forced wide after Norris clipped Max Verstappen ahead, a ricochet that sent the Briton into his teammate.

Norris damaged his front wing in the process but went on to finish third, one spot ahead of Piastri.

“I need to look more at the replays to know exactly what happened,” Piastri said post-race.

“The main thing is, the two cars coming together is never what we want.

“So I’ll go and have a look at it in more detail and come to my conclusion.”

Piastri made no attempt to hide his irritation during the race, describing the incident as “not very team like” over the radio before questioning whether Norris should have been asked to hand the position back.

McLaren opted not to intervene, with team principal Andrea Stella defending both drivers and urging “perspective” after what he called “a comment from a driver in an F1 car [in] the heat of the moment.”

While Piastri stopped short of publicly criticising Norris, his demeanour suggested frustration. Asked by Speedcafe whether the clash would change how he races his teammate in the future, he simply replied: “No.”

The 24-year-old later said his radio outburst hadn’t affected his performance.

“Most of my comments were over two laps out of 62,” he said.

“Once I got into my rhythm a bit later in the first stint, I felt like the pace was pretty good — I just didn’t have the track position to do anything.”

Norris, for his part, dismissed any suggestion of wrongdoing, calling the moment “good racing.”

“It was slippery, still wet in a lot of places, but it’s racing,” he explained.

“I put it on the inside, I had a small correction, but nothing more than that.”

He later added that any driver in his position would have made the same move.

“Anyone on the grid would have done exactly the same thing as I did,” he added.

“So I think if you fault me for just going up the inside and putting my car on the inside of a big gap, then you shouldn’t be in Formula 1.”

The stewards chose not to investigate, while McLaren — who sealed their second straight constructors’ title with the result — insisted there was no need for team orders.

Stella reaffirmed that both drivers would continue to be allowed to race freely despite the mounting intra-team pressure.

“We will stay in continuity with this approach,” he said.

“Every race we learn a little bit, we fine-tune, but it’s a matter of details.”

Despite Stella’s comments, signs of tension remained.

Onboard footage after the race appeared to show Piastri unplugging his radio as McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown was mid-sentence congratulating him for the team’s championship win — a clip that quickly spread on social media.

Piastri now holds a 22-point lead over Norris in the drivers’ standings with six rounds and three sprint races remaining.