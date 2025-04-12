McLaren announced on Thursday that it will return to endurance championship with an entry in the Hypercar class in 2027.

It’s a project that has long been on the table with a suitable engine proving a hurdle.

No details on which car or engine the team will use have yet been revealed.

The move will make McLaren the only racing organisation to have a presence in Formula 1, Formula E, IndyCar, and the World Endurance Championship.

It also opens the door for the likes of Piastri and teammate Lando Norris to compete in the famed French endurance classic.

“One day, but not for a while,” the Australian said of the prospect.

“I’m pretty happy in F1 at the moment.”

Where once it was common for drivers to campaign in multiple championships, it has become increasingly rare.

Nico Hulkenberg was drafted in by Porsche in 2015, famously winning the race alongside Earl Bamber and Nick Tandy in a Porsche 919 while also racing for Force India in Formula 1.

Fernando Alonso has also spent time campaigning sportscars, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice with Toyota and taking the 2018-19 world championship alongside Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.

In 2018, that saw him campaign in both F1 and the World Endurance Championship.

“I don’t think you do either championship justice by trying to juggle both,” Piastri said of repeating his Spanish rival’s feat.

“It’s probably not that detrimental to your F1 championship, but when you’ve got a lot at stake, as we do right now… And also just not giving Le Mans the respect it deserves from a preparation standpoint.

“I think that is not something you want to go into with being under-prepared.

“So I’ll wait until I’ve done what I want to do in F1 and then I’ll think about letting Zak [Brown] give me a burn around Le Mans.”