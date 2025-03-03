Fans of the local Melburnian have been tasked with tracking down 20 items of hidden merchandise around the city.

The unusual activation comes via McLaren sponsor Mastercard, which will post clues to the items on its Australian Instagram account.

“From March 3rd to 6th, Oscar has hidden 20 exclusive signed pieces of merchandise at secret locations around Melbourne,” it announced.

Featured Videos

“Fans are invited to take part in this exciting challenge, racing to be the first to find each hidden treasure.”

The first five pieces were at Hugo’s Deli in Swan Street, Richmond, with more to follow daily.

It’s the latest in a string of activations and endorsements involving Piastri.

Last month, the 23-year-old announced a deal with Australian-owned burger chain Grill’d.

That has seen the creation of the Oscar Piastri burger that will feature on the menu until the end of March.

Piastri heads into the 2025 F1 season among the favourites after McLaren starred during pre-season testing.

The MCL39 looked the class of the field over long runs, though did at times appear to suffer from an unstable rear end.

Over the three days of running in Bahrain, Piastri logged 195 laps, more than 1000km, combining with team-mate Lando Norris to leave McLaren with almost 2100km worth of data.

The Australian Grand Prix opens the 2025 F1 season on March 13-16.