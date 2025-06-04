The collaboration sees the Faenza-based team integrate Neural Concept into its engineering workflow to help what it says will “accelerate the team’s car design” and “optimise aerodynamic performance.”

This will be done through a series of AI-powered, data-driven engineering workflows that enable the team to undertake faster design concepts and make better-informed decisions.

Neural Concept’s engineering AI platform works alongside traditional Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) by using high-speed predictive simulations, allowing engineers to streamline design processes, enhance simulation accuracy, and cut down on costly wind tunnel and CFD usage.

Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies said the collaboration will help the team to explore more designs and unlock performance gains.

“In Formula 1, every millisecond counts and innovation at the design stage can be the difference between leading the pack or falling behind,” he said.

“By integrating Neural Concept’s cutting-edge Engineering AI into our aerodynamic development, we’re unlocking new levels of speed and precision in our design process.

“This partnership allows us to explore more design variants, ultimately giving us a competitive edge where it matters most.”

Race Bulls joins a growing list of F1 teams adopting the technology, with Williams on record as using Neural Concept’s platform to improve aero efficiency.

It is believed that as many as 40 percent of the current F1 grid are using the software in some capacity.

Neural Concept co-founder and CEO Pierre Baque said the new partnership was continued proof of how AI can be used to help F1 teams gain the slightest advantage.

“Formula 1 is the ultimate proving ground for Engineering Intelligence, where engineering decisions are pushed to their limits and every performance gain counts,” Baque explained.

“Our mission is to revolutionise engineering with deep learning and unlock a new symbiotic collaboration between human expertise and AI’s analytic speed and power.”

“This partnership with demonstrates how AI-driven design workflows can turn weeks of iteration into days, helping teams move faster, explore further, and stay ahead in the most competitive engineering environment on the planet.”

Racing Bulls currently sits sixth in the Constructors’ Championship with 28 points.