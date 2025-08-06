The apparent ban came to light during the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Sky reporter Peter Hardenacke and ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher attempted to speak to team personnel but were turned away.

“I know they’re not giving us any more interviews because they don’t like us that much at the moment,” Schumacher admitted.

According to German publication Bild, the team had already rejected a request for access earlier in the weekend, having been contacted by Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack.

The broadcaster’s perceived bias and lack of engagement with regular media events are said to have contributed to the team’s decision.

Sky Germany’s Hardenacke acknowledged the situation, stating: “We were a bit too critical of the people at Aston Martin.”

The move follows pointed on-air remarks from Schumacher after the British Grand Prix, when he called for Lance Stroll to apologise to his team for labelling his car “the worst piece of shit I’ve ever driven” over team radio.

“We are often criticised for being too harsh on him, and maybe we are sometimes,” Schumacher said in a Sky Deutschland Backstage Pitlane podcast after the British Grand Prix.

“But you could see: In these conditions [at Silverstone], you have to be able to drive a car – and he can, fundamentally. How good, how bad? That’s a bit difficult to say.

“I have to say, this statement is very disappointing, and quite honestly, it’s a question of manners,” he added.

“You have to imagine the external impact. The mechanics who work there day in, day out so that the two can race – and then the boss’s son comes along and says: ‘Wonderful, and with such a crappy car.’

“I have to say, that’s completely unacceptable, that’s an absolute no-go. I would hope that at the next race he goes and apologises.

“It’s just a shame, unspeakable, and it indicates a poor upbringing. I don’t know what movie he thinks he is in, but such statements diminish his own results.

“These are important points, after all. One mustn’t forget: These are also important bonuses for the mechanics and the like.

“And when someone then ruins it like that – quite honestly, you have to say: Grade F, dear Lance – and apologise to the team.”

Bild reported the ban extends only to one-on-one interviews, with the broadcaster still permitted to attend official press conferences and open media sessions.

The move comes just as Aston Martin enjoys an upturn in performance, having scored points in five of the past six races.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll finished fifth and seventh in Hungary and now sit 11th and 12th in the drivers’ standings, respectively, with 26 points each. The result also lifted Aston Martin to sixth in the constructors’ championship.

It is not the first time an F1 team has taken issue with broadcaster coverage. In 2022, Red Bull boycotted Sky Sports F1 after what it deemed “disrespectful” commentary surrounding its controversial 2021 championship win with Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi.