McLaughlin will join Hitech Grand Prix in the four-round series alongside Kalle Rovanpera, Jin Kanamura, and Kanato Le.

The 18-year-old won this year’s British F4 Championship in his rookie season, and will race in the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2026 with Hitech Grand Prix.

The Irish driver is the latest out of the Red Bull camp to join Formula Regional Oceania, following in the footsteps of Formula 1-bound Arvid Lindblad.

“I’m here in this position because my family has given up so much to help me chase this dream,” said McLaughlin.

“They’ve put in the long drives, the early mornings, the late nights, and everything in between.

“I know I’m really fortunate to be in this position, and I don’t take it for granted, I work hard and I’m dedicated to becoming the best.

“Every time I get in the car, I’m trying to make the most of the chances they’ve helped give me. I never lose. Either I win or I learn.”

There has been a long line of Red Bull juniors to race in New Zealand, including Lindblad, Yuki Tsunoda, Richard Verschoor, Lucas Auer, Callum Ilott, Daniil Kvyat, and Edoardo Piscopo.

Although not F1 juniors, Red Bull-backed Supercars drivers Broc Feeney, Will Brown, and Shane van Gisbergen have also raced in Formula Regional Oceania.