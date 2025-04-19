Lando Norris headed a McLaren one-two from Oscar Piastri with Max Verstappen in third.

The single lap running saw Norris bank a 1:28.267s to sit 0.163s quicker than his teammate.

Verstappen tamed his Red Bull to be just under three-tenths shy in third best.

Liam Lawson pedalled his Red Bull to 14th and Jack Doohan in 17th for Alpine.

While the opening hour had run without interruption, a crash for Yuki Tsunoda drew the the red flags after he found the wall exiting the final corner inside the final 10 minutes.

He brushed the apex wall to break the steering, sending him into the barrier on corner exit.

The clean-up meant the session restarted with only a minute on the clock; enough time for the field to file out on track to complete a practice start on the grid.