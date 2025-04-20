A stunning lap from Max Verstappen saw the Red Bull driver steal pole position from McLaren for the second time in 2025.

He proved a tenth fastest than Oscar Piastri with George Russell third fastest.

Lando Norris crashed out in the opening moments of Qualifying 3 without a time on the board, locking him in to a 10th place starting position.

Liam Lawson will start 12th, the New Zealander out-qualifying his Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar for the first time this season.

Further back, Jack Doohan was eliminated in the first phase of the three-part session and will start the race from 17th.