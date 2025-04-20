A stunning lap from Max Verstappen saw the Red Bull driver steal pole position from McLaren for the second time in 2025.
He proved a tenth fastest than Oscar Piastri with George Russell third fastest.
Lando Norris crashed out in the opening moments of Qualifying 3 without a time on the board, locking him in to a 10th place starting position.
Liam Lawson will start 12th, the New Zealander out-qualifying his Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar for the first time this season.
Further back, Jack Doohan was eliminated in the first phase of the three-part session and will start the race from 17th.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Diff
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull – Honda
|19
|1:27.778s
|1:27.529s
|1:27.294s
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren – Mercedes
|18
|0.010s
|1:27.901s
|1:27.545s
|1:27.304s
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16
|0.113s
|1:28.282s
|1:27.599s
|1:27.407s
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|19
|0.376s
|1:28.552s
|1:27.866s
|1:27.670s
|5
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|17
|0.572s
|1:28.128s
|1:27.798s
|1:27.866s
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams – Mercedes
|23
|0.870s
|1:28.354s
|1:28.024s
|1:28.164s
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|20
|0.907s
|1:28.372s
|1:28.102s
|1:28.201s
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull – Honda
|16
|0.910s
|1:28.226s
|1:27.990s
|1:28.204s
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine – Renault
|22
|1.073s
|1:28.421s
|1:28.025s
|1:28.367s
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren – Mercedes
|11
|1:27.805s
|1:27.481s
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams – Mercedes
|14
|1:28.279s
|1:28.109s
|12
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|11
|1:28.561s
|1:28.191s
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|14
|1:28.548s
|1:28.303s
|14
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|12
|1:28.571s
|1:28.418s
|15
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas – Ferrari
|15
|1:28.536s
|1:28.648s
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|9
|1:28.645s
|17
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine – Renault
|9
|1:28.739s
|18
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber – Ferrari
|8
|1:28.782s
|19
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas – Ferrari
|9
|1:29.092s
|20
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber – Ferrari
|8
|1:29.462s
