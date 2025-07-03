Verstappen is the subject of intense speculation amid suggestions he may ditch Red Bull for Mercedes.

The four-time champion has been the cornerstone of Red Bull’s success since 2021, leaving the likes of Serio Perez, Liam Lawson, and Yuki Tsunoda in his wake.

It’s the performances of Vertappen’s teammates that are cause for concern if the #33 driver does decide to leave.

Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar is 11th in the drivers’ championship on 21 points ahead of his teammate Liam Lawson on 12 points.

Tsunoda, meanwhile, has 10 points and is in the midst of the longest point-less run for a Red Bull driver in 16 years.

The Japanese driver hasn’t scored since Imola. The last time a Red Bull driver went on a four-race streak like that was Mark Webber in 2009.

“They’d probably be behind [Racing Bulls],” said Brown when asked by Sky Sports F1 where Red Bull would be without Verstappen.

“They [Racing Bulls] have done a great job and have got a great racing car. I think Max is carrying them at the moment.”

Brown joked that he’d like to see Verstappen stay at Red Bull.

He only fanned the flames when asked about the likelihood of the 27-year-old switching to Mercedes.

“You’re never totally sure. I’m a believer of where there’s smoke there’s fire,” he said.

“If everyone was committed to their seats next year, that’s what everyone would be saying.

“The fact that everyone is talking, no one is confirming anything, tells me there definitely are conversations going on.

“I think I said a while ago I wouldn’t be surprised to see Max in a Mercedes. I don’t think that’s out of the question.

“I think I’d rather see Max in a Red Bull at the moment than in a Mercedes because he’s doing an unbelievable job of course.

“This is what Formula 1 is. I think stay tuned. There might be another chapter to this story.”