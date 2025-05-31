McLaren fired a warning shot ahead of qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix with a dominant 1-2 in FP3.
Oscar Piastri was over half a second faster than teammate Lando Norris, and more than seven tenths faster than Charles Leclerc in Third.
Mercedes showed solid pace with George Russell in fourth, while defending World Champion Max Verstappen was fifth for Red Bull.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Laps
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|1:12.387
|14
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|1:12.913
|18
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:13.130
|17
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:13.139
|18
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|1:13.375
|14
|6
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls Honda RBPT
|1:13.382
|17
|7
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:13.405
|12
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|1:13.414
|17
|9
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:13.527
|17
|10
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls Honda RBPT
|1:13.637
|18
|11
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:13.722
|19
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:13.733
|18
|13
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams Mercedes
|1:13.758
|16
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|1:13.892
|13
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|1:13.904
|20
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|1:13.954
|20
|17
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine Renault
|1:14.085
|23
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas Ferrari
|1:14.138
|14
|19
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|1:14.289
|5
|20
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas Ferrari
|1:14.460
|12
