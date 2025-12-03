The new multi-year global partnership will unite three of PepsiCo’s famous brands – Gatorade, Sting, and Doritos – as team partners from 2026. The deal will see PepsiCo take a significant role with Mercedes, covering team performance, driver support, and global fan engagement.

The agreement also expands PepsiCo’s existing commercial relationship with F1 and marks the first time the three brands have jointly backed an F1 outfit, while also bringing one of the sport’s most recognisable commercial names back into team sponsorship.

PepsiCo’s 7UP livery on the Jordan 191 remains one of the most celebrated car designs in F1 history, remembered for its bright green-and-blue scheme that famously adorned the car in which Michael Schumacher debuted at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix.

Team principal Toto Wolff said the agreement reflects both the team’s commercial strength and alignment in values.

“Welcoming a company with a portfolio as strong as PepsiCo’s into our partner ecosystem is another sign of the strength of our team and our sport,” he said.

“As a brand, they align perfectly with our ethos of chasing ultimate performance through innovation and excellence.

“Gatorade’s expertise in sports science, Sting’s youthful energy, and Doritos’ cultural relevance each bring something unique.

“Together, they create a partnership that not only supports our team’s performance but also enhances the experience for our fans around the world.”

As part of the deal, Gatorade will bring its Sports Science Institute into the paddock to create tailored hydration programs for Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, fully integrated into the team’s performance operations.

Energy drink brand Sting will use the partnership to connect with younger audiences and expand its global footprint in key emerging markets, while Doritos will focus on fan activations and social campaigns that tap into the culture of race weekends.

PepsiCo’s CEO of international beverages, Eugene Willemsen, said the deal connects the company more deeply with the sport’s expanding global audience.

“This partnership unites performance, energy, and flavour under one banner – connecting three of PepsiCo’s most iconic brands with the world’s most successful Formula 1 team,” he said.

“Through Gatorade, Sting, and Doritos, we’re inside the culture of the sport, fuelling both the athletes and the fans who live for the thrill of F1.”

Mercedes chief commercial officer Richard Sanders added that the collaboration will also shape the team’s off-track operations.

“We’re delighted to welcome PepsiCo to the team,” he said.

“Their expertise in this sector will help us deliver great experiences for our guests and fans at the track and beyond.”

Earlier this year, PepsiCo was announced as an official partner of F1 in a multi-year agreement that will integrate its drinks, snacks, and fan engagement initiatives throughout races from 2026 onwards.