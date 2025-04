Max Verstappen took an edgy win from Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, having withstood race-long pressure from the McLaren pairing.

In a race that saw overtaking intensely difficult, Jack Doohan climbed from 19th on the grid to 15th at the flag.

Liam Lawson went the other way, slipping to 17th at the chequered flag, while Yuki Tsunoda could only muster a 12th-place finish on his Red Bull debut.