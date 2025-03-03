Verstappen extended the digit as he travelled down pit lane during the final day of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

It’s thought the signal was made in jest to the Williams junior with the duo known to be friendly with one another.

The incident was not investigated at the time meaning the four-time world champion is almost certain to escape any punishment.

That comes despite the FIA taking a harsher stance against misconduct in the sport, with a special focus on swearing.

Changes to the International Sporting Code in January placed renewed emphasis on specific articles within the rules that underpin motor racing.

It’s a move that has met with strong backlash from drivers and teams across a host of competitions.

Concern centres on the ambiguity of the written rules, which do not expressly state what is and is not permitted.

Under the International Sporting Code, misconduct is defined as “the general use of language (written or verbal), gesture and/or sign that is offensive, insulting, coarse, rude or abusive and might reasonably be expected or be perceived to be coarse or rude or to cause offense, humiliation or to be inappropriate.”

Extending a middle finder, even in jest, could, therefore, be interpreted as a breach of the regulations and subject Verstappen to potential punishment.

According to Appendix B of the ISC, it recommends a €40,000 fine.

Last month, Hyundai WRC driver Adrien Fourmaux was stung with a €10,000 fine with a further €20,000 suspended after dropping an f-bomb during a post-stage interview.

Verstappen heads into the 2025 F1 season in a precarious position having accumulated eight penalty points over the past 12 months.

With drivers permitted only 12 before facing a race ban, the Dutchman can ill afford to be found at fault for an on-track clash.

Penalty points operate over a rolling 12-month period, meaning Verstappen will gain the first of his points back on June 30, the day after the Austrian Grand Prix.