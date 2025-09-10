Sainz was penalised after colliding with Liam Lawson during a Safety Car restart at Zandvoort.

Attempting a move around the outside of Turn 1, the Spaniard made contact with Lawson, leaving both cars with damage.

Stewards placed the blame on Sainz, issuing a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points on his super licence.

The sanction left Sainz furious and prompted Williams to file a petition for review on September 4, just before the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

The FIA has since confirmed that stewards will hear the case virtually on September 12 at 15:30 CEST (11:30pm AEST).

According to the FIA’s notice, the process will be held in two stages.

👉 : FREE ENTRY Win a trip to the Adelaide 500 for you and 4 friends

The first will allow Williams to present evidence to show “a significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned.”

Should the stewards agree, a second session will follow, effectively reopening the case. Representatives from Racing Bulls have also been asked to attend.

Speaking in Monza, Williams team principal James Vowles explained the team’s stance, stressing the need for clarity on how such racing incidents are judged.

“For me, if you look onboard from Lawson, not from Carlos, you’ll see that his head is completely in the mirrors,” Vowles told Sky F1.

“He’s not looking straight ahead. He’s looking in the mirror at that point in time.

“And as the car washes out, it gets into the turbulent flow of the Ferrari, and he snaps, so you can see it there onboard from Carlos.

“But the car doesn’t move laterally in a smooth way of opening the wheel. It fundamentally snaps a meter across the track into Carlos.”

Vowles argued the clash should not have been treated as a clear-cut offence.

“That, for me, is a racing incident. Lawson didn’t intend on hitting Carlos,” he added.

“Also, Carlos wasn’t doing anything more than putting the car there, waiting for the moment, pushing Lawson offside, then to get back in underneath him again.”

Beyond the penalty itself, the Williams boss highlighted the need for consistency in stewarding decisions.

“What’s important for me is there’s two points on Carlos’ licence,” he said.

“But more importantly, I’d like to have just a straightforward conversation so we all know how to go racing in the future.

“If this is deemed this is how we go racing, then at least we have clarity over that.”