The incident came at Turn 1 shortly after a Safety Car restart on lap 27, when Sainz attempted to pass Lawson around the outside.

The two touched, both suffered punctures and were forced into the pits, their races effectively ruined.

Stewards found Sainz responsible, issuing him a 10-second penalty after ruling his front axle was not ahead of Lawson’s at the apex — meaning Lawson was entitled to the corner.

The FIA verdict stated Sainz was “wholly or predominantly to blame for the collision.”

Sainz raged over the radio at the time, calling Lawson “so stupid” and adding: “Oh my God! This guy! It’s always the same guy.”

After the race he insisted the New Zealander’s approach was the problem.

“With Liam, it always seems to be very difficult to make that happen,” he said of racing side-by-side.

“He always seems to prefer to have a bit of contact and risk a DNF or a puncture like we did, than to actually accept having two cars side-by-side.”

Lawson dismissed that criticism.

“He was overtaking me today and I also think he got a penalty today, so he can make all the comments in the world he likes,” he said. “I wish he’d just come and talk to me about it rather than telling everybody else.

“But you know, if it was my fault, I would have got a penalty.

“I understand his frustration. We don’t want to be in these situations and I’ve been on the receiving end as well.

“It’s just the way the rules are written and we all know that.”

The Racing Bulls driver described Sainz’s attempt as “risky” given the cold tyres and slippery conditions.

“It’s fine to go for the move, but it’s just risky. In the end, we made contact, which was not ideal, but that’s why he got a penalty,” he said.

The outcome ended Lawson’s run of points finishes and marked the first time in 2025 he had started inside the top 10 but failed to score.

To compound the frustration, teammate Isack Hadjar secured his first F1 podium in third place, while Sainz’s Williams teammate Alex Albon finished strongly in fifth.

Despite the setback, Lawson was quick to praise Hadjar.

“I’m super happy for the team,” he said. “Isack drove a great race and to be on the podium is exceptional.

“The team have been working very hard and it’s so well deserved.

“The podium result shows the potential of the car, which is very positive as we head to Monza next weekend.”