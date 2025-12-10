Organisers confirmed via social media that the tickets will go on sale at 12pm AEDT and can be bought via the Ticketmaster website.

The ‘park pass’ is what the Australian Grand Prix considers general admission, which allows access to the Albert Park precinct and trackside viewing.

A variety of grandstands around Albert Park will be erected for the grand prix. Which grandstands will be part of the Thursday ticket release has not been detailed.

The 2026 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix takes place on March 5-8 at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit.