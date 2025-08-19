Anticipation is already building, with sweeping new technical regulations promising closer racing, a brand-new team joining the grid, and home favourite Oscar Piastri set to return after his 2025 championship tilt.

Organisers are expecting record crowds after this year’s event drew 465,498 fans — the highest ever attendance for the Australian Grand Prix.

With tickets for 2025 selling out in under an hour, demand for the 2026 race is expected to be even stronger.

When do 2026 Australian GP tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the 2026 Formula 1 Qatar Airways Australian Grand Prix go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 10 at 12:00pm AEST.

Fans with an American Express card will get early access, with the Amex pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, September 3 at 12:00pm AEST until Friday, September 5 at 12:00pm AEST.

The pre-sale covers general admission (Park Pass), all grandstands, and selected hospitality packages.

What Aus GP ticket options are available?

The most affordable way to experience the race is with a ‘Park Pass’, offering general admission access across all four days.

Tickets start from $40 for Thursday, while juniors under 14 can attend for free that day. Four-day Park Passes are priced at $385 for adults, while Sunday-only tickets cost $210 for adults.

Concession and junior options are also available, making it possible to tailor the experience across different days and budgets.

What does an Aus GP ‘Park Pass’ include

Along with trackside viewing, Park Pass holders can access live music performances, the Melbourne Walk, fan forums, and food precincts — all included in the ticket price.

Aus GP Park Pass price breakdown

Adult Concession Junior (3-14) Thursday $45 $40 0 Friday $90 $75 $10 Saturday $160 $130 $15 Sunday $210 $170 $35 Four-day Pass $385 $310 $50

How much do Aus GP grandstand tickets cost?

Grandstand tickets are available for fans who want reserved seating and prime track views.

There are 17 different grandstands to choose from at Albert Park, including the brand-new Piastri Grandstand, located on the main straight directly opposite the McLaren garage.

Prices for grandstands start as low as $135 for a Friday pass and around $380 for a three-day option.

For those seeking a premium experience, hospitality packages are also on offer, with prices starting from $925

How much does a Piastri Grandstand ticket cost?

Tickets to the new Piastri Grandstand start as low as $247 and at most $1185.

Adult tickets for the new Piastri Grandstand start at $290 for a Friday pass or $325 for a premium undercover seat. Junior tickets cost $247 for children 3-14 years ($275 Junior Premium).

Adult tickets for Saturday are $610 ($670 Adult Premium) while Junior tickets cost $503 ($551 Junior Premium).

An Adult ticket for the Piastri Grandstand on Sunday will cost $835 ($925 Adult Premium) while Junior tickets cost $683 ($755 Junior Premium).

Two-day Saturday/Sunday passes are also available to the Piastri Grandstand at $950 for an Adult ($1050 Adult Premium). Two-day Saturday/Sunday Junior passes are also available at $775 or ($855 Junior Premium).

The most expensive option is a four-day pass to the Piastri Grandstand, which begins at $851 for a Junior Ticket ($943 Junior Premium) while an Adult ticket will cost $1045 ($1160 Adult Premium).

Aisle seating is available at an additional $25 fee per ticket.

Every ticket holder gets a complimentary Oscar Piastri merchandise pack.

How to buy Aus GP tickets

Tickets will be available via the official Australian Grand Prix website and authorised outlets, including Ticketmaster, from the release dates listed above.

Fans are strongly advised to move quickly, particularly for premium grandstands and weekend tickets, which are expected to sell out fastest.

The introduction of Melbourne’s ANZAC Station in time for the event is expected to ease transport congestion, while additional spectator areas will help boost capacity once again. Even with these changes, the advice is clear: secure tickets early.

Can I resell my Aus GP ticket?

Tickets can be resold only through official resale partners, Ticketmaster. More details are available HERE.

What’s new for the Aus GP in 2026?

The biggest addition for the 2026 Australian Grand Prix is the launch of the Oscar Piastri Grandstand, giving Australian fans a chance to celebrate the Melbourne-born star, who is currently leading the 2025 drivers’ championship and has quickly become one of the sport’s biggest names.

Piastri called the tribute “pretty surreal,” saying: “Seeing all the fans in my own grandstand directly opposite the McLaren garage is going to be an amazing experience and I’m really looking forward to feeling the energy and the atmosphere.”

The 24-year-old also teased exclusive merchandise for those who get tickets in the grandstand.

The stand joins existing tributes to Sir Jack Brabham, Alan Jones, Mark Webber, and Daniel Ricciardo, underlining Piastri’s rapid rise into Australia’s F1 elite.

Additional new features for the 2026 Australian Grand Prix are expected to be announced in the lead-up to the event.

Why the rush?

Ticket demand for Melbourne has soared since the event returned from the pandemic.

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix smashed records with 465,498 fans, up more than 13,000 from the previous year. Race day tickets were snapped up in under an hour despite increased prices and higher venue capacity.

With F1 ushering in a new era of regulations designed to tighten the field and encourage closer racing, plus the addition of a 12th team in Cadillac, which will see two extra drivers on the grid, organisers believe the 2026 event will be one of the most anticipated in years.