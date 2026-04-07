The 1984 Toleman TG183B, chassis number 05, in which Senna made his Grand Prix debut at the 1984 Brazilian Grand Prix, is listed to sell through RM Sotheby’s for between €2.8 million ($4.6 million AUD) and €3.8 million ($6.3 million AUD).

Senna, who would go on to win three World Championships and 41 races in his historic career, first raced the Toleman at home at the Jacarepagua Circuit in 1984 as a 24-year-old.

After retiring on lap eight in Rio with a turbo issue, he quickly announced himself on the world stage by finishing sixth at the next race in South Africa, scoring his first World Championship point.

He followed that with another points finish in Belgium, placing sixth again after a post-race disqualification adjusted the results.

The TG183B was a brand-new chassis built over the winter by Toleman, with a distinctive front wing-mounted radiator and twin rear wings designed by Rory Byrne and John Gentry.

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Powered by a period-correct Hart 415T turbo engine, the car retains many original features, including its gear lever and footrest marked with a misspelled “Aryton.”

Senna’s former British Formula 3 rival Martin Brundle drove the car at Brands Hatch in 2022 for the Sky Sports F1 documentary The Story of Toleman, speaking highly of the experience.

“What an iconic car for Ayrton Senna,” Brundle said.

“I can see why Ayrton made it go so quickly. It really feels quite together.”

Two years later, current Alpine driver Pierre Gasly drove the car at Silverstone to mark 40 years since Senna’s debut and the 30th anniversary of his death, reflecting on the emotional experience of piloting such an iconic F1 machine.

“Driving Senna’s first-ever F1 car exceeded all my expectations,” Gasly said.

“It was so emotional… The purity of the driving is incredible.”

The car has been sympathetically restored and remains in running condition, making it suitable for demonstration runs, concours events, or private collections.

RM Sotheby’s will auction the TG183B in Monaco on 25 April, alongside other significant F1 machines, including a 1991 Ferrari 642 and a 1978 Ferrari 312 T3.