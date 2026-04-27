The two-time world champion, now 44, remains out of contract beyond this season and continues to face speculation over his future amid Aston Martin F1 Team’s difficult start to the campaign.

Speaking during the Historic Grand Prix of Monaco at the weekend, Alonso insisted his motivation remains strong.

“I love what I do. I love racing. I did my first race when I was three years [old], and I am 44, so 41 years of my life I have been behind a steering wheel,” Alonso said.

“So the moment I have to stop racing, it will be a very hard decision and difficult to accept.”

Despite Aston Martin’s struggles with its 2026 package leaving both Alonso and team-mate Lance Stroll towards the lower end of the standings, the Spaniard said he does not feel close to retirement.

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“The time will tell. I will feel it. At the moment, I don’t feel it is that time yet. I feel competitive, I feel motivated, I feel happy when I drive.

“So, yeah, hopefully not the last season.”

Alonso had previously pointed to the current rules cycle as a potential opportunity to return to the front, but Aston Martin has instead endured a difficult start to 2026 as it continues to adapt to its works Honda power unit.

He joined the team in 2023 after returning to Formula 1 with Alpine in 2022, enjoying a strong debut season that included eight podiums and fourth in the championship, his best result since finishing runner-up in 2013 with Ferrari.

However, results have been more limited since, with Alonso yet to return to the podium and a best finish of fifth coming at both the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Aston Martin has invested heavily in its Formula 1 program under Lawrence Stroll, rebranding from Racing Point in 2021 and bringing in key figures including Adrian Newey, Andy Cowell and Enrico Cardile, while also becoming Honda’s works team in 2026.

Alonso previously suggested he could retire at the end of the current regulation cycle if the team is competitive, but has also made clear he would find it harder to walk away if results did not improve.

“If things go well, I think it’s a very good moment to stop… Let’s say that if we are competitive, there is more chance that I stop,” he said previously.

“If we are not competitive, it will be very hard to give up without trying again.”

The Spaniard recently became a father for the first time following the birth of his son Leonard, with partner and F1 presenter Melissa Jimenez.