The 44-year-old, contracted through the end of 2026, has spent two and a half seasons helping the team build toward a competitive future, with significant investment ahead of the 2026 regulations change.

This has included bringing in Red Bull design chief Adrian Newey, Ferrari engineer Enrico Cardile, former Mercedes engine architect Andy Cowell, constructing a new state-of-the-art factory and securing a works Honda engine.

All of that has raised expectations that Aston Martin could challenge for victories in 2026.

In an interview on the team’s website, Alonso said he will keep his future open, focusing on the team’s performance over his own career decisions.

“I have thought about it… but I will leave the decision for next year, and also how the team is in that moment and what they need from me,” Alonso said.

“I’m open to helping the team as much as I can. It’s not about me now. I don’t need to keep racing.

“I’m just here to help Aston Martin become world champions, whether that’s with me behind the wheel or without me behind the wheel, that’s the main purpose of this second chapter of my career.”

Alonso added that if Aston Martin proves competitive, stepping away could be more appealing.

“If things go well, I think it’s a very good moment to stop… Let’s say that if we are competitive, there is more chance that I stop.

“If we are not competitive, it will be very hard to give up without trying again.”

The 2025 season has been frustrating for Alonso, with bad luck undermining his results.

A string of technical issues and poor timing with safety cars has left the Spaniard 14th in the standings on 32 points, two behind teammate Lance Stroll.

He was particularly critical after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where a false start following Oscar Piastri’s jump on the grid led to a five-second penalty, leaving him 15th despite qualifying 11th.

“In those moments every movement that is happening in front of you, obviously sometimes you react and, unfortunately, I reacted to Oscar,” Alonso said.

“But yeah, I don’t think that it did change my race at all.

“We were at a very slow pace and the final position I think is exactly the same.”

Alonso highlighted that much of his misfortune has occurred at tracks that should suit the AMR25.

“Sure, like always, we have the worst car and nothing happens. No safety car, no yellow flags, no reliability problems,” he said.

“It only happens when we are at the front. But this is the trend of this year, and we have to take it.”

Despite a challenging 2025, Alonso remains confident about the remaining seven races, highlighting circuits such as Singapore, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi as potential opportunities for strong results.