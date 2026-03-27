Founded in 1976, Simplex Elevators is one of Australia’s most trusted independent elevator companies, providing premium lift solutions backed by decades of technical expertise and industry leadership. 100% Australian-owned and operated, we pride ourselves on...
Founded in 1976, Simplex Elevators is one of Australia’s most trusted independent elevator companies, providing premium lift solutions backed by decades of technical expertise and...
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Brodie Kostecki
Shell V-Power Racing Team
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Cam Waters
Monster Castrol Racing
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Red Bull Ampol Racing
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Penrite Racing
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Mercedes
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Mercedes
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Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
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|34
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Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
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Oliver Bearman
Haas F1 Team
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