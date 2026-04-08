Mercedes and McLaren will test across April 14-15 on the circuit’s grand prix layout, marking a rare appearance for modern F1 machinery in Germany.

The outing forms part of Pirelli’s in-season testing schedule, with the focus expected to be on dry-weather compounds following recent running in Suzuka, as well as a wet-weather test this week by Ferrari at its Fiorano test track.

It also comes after a planned pre-season wet-weather test in Bahrain was cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, making the Nurburgring session an important opportunity for the tyre supplier to continue its development work.

Its 17-corner layout, combined with extensive run-off areas and advanced digital monitoring systems, is seen as ideal for gathering precise data in a controlled environment.

While the Nurburgring remains a regular hub for other categories, this will be the first time current-generation F1 cars have run at the circuit since it hosted the Eifel Grand Prix during the COVID-affected 2020 season.

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On that occasion, Lewis Hamilton took victory to equal Michael Schumacher’s then record of 91 grand prix wins.

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Drivers for the test have not been formally confirmed, though both teams are expected to split running duties across the two days.

The running comes during an unexpected break following the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia rounds, with teams taking advantage of the gap before the championship resumes at the Miami Grand Prix on May 3.