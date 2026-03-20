NLS2 is the second of 10 events this season in what is the 50th anniversary of the NLS.

The Dutch driver will compete under the Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing banner with co-drivers Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon. Lucas Auer will sit out NLS2.

It’s all part of his preparation for the Nurburgring 24 on May 14-17, which the quartet have committed to contesting.

“Friday is for testing, also for me to get up to speed with the car there,” said Verstappen ahead of Saturday’s race.

“Then it’s about gaining race experience and trying to put the car in the best possible window for the 24-hour race.”

Advertisements

Qualifying gets underway on Saturday at 6:30pm AEDT before the four-hour race at 10:30pm AEDT. The race will conclude at 2:30am AEDT on Sunday morning. A total of 136 cars are entered for the race.

Coverage of the race can be live-streamed below.