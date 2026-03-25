Formula 1 heads to Suzuka this weekend for the Japanese Grand Prix, marking the final race before an unexpected five-week break in the calendar.

The season so far has been dominated by Mercedes, who arrive in Japan with maximum momentum after sweeping both grands prix and the sprint across the opening two rounds.

George Russell leads the standings, while Kimi Antonelli etched his name into the record books in China as the second-youngest race winner in Formula 1 history.

Suzuka, a 5.807km figure-eight circuit revered by drivers, presents a very different challenge. Its flowing high-speed esses, technical Degner corners, and the iconic 130R demand absolute precision with car balance and driver confidence critical to unlocking lap time.

Max Verstappen will be one to watch as he looks to ignite his championship challenge at a venue he has made his own in recent years, winning the last four races at Suzuka. With Red Bull yet to hit top form in 2026, the Dutchman will be eager to turn historic form into a turning point for his season.

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Ferrari, meanwhile, appears best placed to challenge Mercedes. While they have settled for third and fourth in both grands prix so far, they showed early race pace to suggest a breakthrough could be close.

The Scuderia will also be chasing a long-awaited return to the top step at Suzuka, having not won the race since Michael Schumacher’s victory in 2004.

For McLaren, the focus is firmly on recovery. A disastrous Chinese Grand Prix saw neither Lando Norris nor Oscar Piastri start, leaving the team on the back foot heading into Japan.

Piastri in particular faces an uphill battle. Yet to start a grand prix in 2026, the Australian sits 48 points adrift of Russell and will be desperate to finally get his campaign underway at a circuit where he has previously shown strong pace.

With Mercedes setting the early benchmark, Ferrari circling, Red Bull seeking a response and McLaren needing redemption, Suzuka shapes as a crucial juncture — not just as the third round of the season, but as the final opportunity for teams to make a statement before the sport pauses until Miami in May.

When is the Japanese Grand Prix?

The Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka takes place on March 27-29 (AEDT).

What time does the Japanese Grand Prix start?

The Japanese Grand Prix will start at 4pm AEDT on Sunday, March 29. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Japanese Grand Prix?

The forecast for Suzuka will see cloudy conditions across most of the weekend, with temperatures ranging from 19 degrees celsius on Friday and Saturday to a warmer 21 degrees celsius on Sunday.

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix in Australia

The Japanese Grand Prix will be live on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the Japanese Grand Prix in Australia?

The Japanese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

How to watch F1 TV commentary feed

The alternative F1 TV commentary feed is available to Foxtel customers with a set top box. Kayo Sports subscribers can only watch the F1 TV feed during Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Japanese Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEDT)

Friday, March 27

Practice 1: 1:00pm-2:45pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Practice 2: 4:45pm-6:15pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Saturday, March 28

Practice 3: 1:15pm-2:45pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 4:55pm-6:05pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, March 29

Build-up: 2:30pm-3:55pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Race: 3:55pm-6:00pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will broadcast the Japanese Grand Prix, with Sky Sport 1 airing Practice 1 as well as Sunday’s pre-race and race coverage, while the remainder of the weekend will be shown on Sky Sport 3.

Can I live stream the Japanese Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Japanese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service Sky Go or Sky Sport Now.

Japanese Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZDT)

Friday, March 27

Practice 1: 3:00pm-5:00pm NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Practice 2: 6:45pm-8:15pm NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Saturday, March 28

Practice 3: 3:15pm-4:45pm NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Qualifying: 6:00pm-9:00pm NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, March 29

Build-up: 4:30pm-5:55pm NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Race: 5:55pm-8:00pm NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix schedule

Friday, 27 March Duration Local AEDT AEST ACDT ACST AWST NZ Ferrari Challenge Japan First Practice Session 45 minutes 9:00 11:00 10:00 10:30 9:30 8:00 13:00 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 60 minutes 11:30 13:30 12:30 13:00 12:00 10:30 15:30 Porsche Carrera Cup Japan Practice Session 45 minutes 13:00 15:00 14:00 14:30 13:30 12:00 17:00 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 60 minutes 15:00 17:00 16:00 16:30 15:30 14:00 19:00 Ferrari Challenge Japan Qualifying Session 30 minutes 16:30 18:30 17:30 18:00 17:00 15:30 20:30 Satuday, 28 March Porsche Carrera Cup Japan Qualifying Session 30 minutes 10:20 12:20 11:20 11:50 10:50 9:20 14:20 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 60 minutes 11:30 13:30 12:30 13:00 12:00 10:30 15:30 Ferrari Challenge Japan First Race (30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 13:10 15:10 14:10 14:40 13:40 12:10 17:10 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 60 minutes 15:00 17:00 16:00 16:30 15:30 14:00 19:00 Sunday, 29 March Ferrari Challenge Japan Second Race (30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 9:40 11:40 10:40 11:10 10:10 8:40 13:40 Porsche Carrera Cup Japan Race (12 Laps or 30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 10:55 12:55 11:55 12:25 11:25 9:55 14:55 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (53 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 120 minutes 14:00 16:00 15:00 15:30 14:30 13:00 18:00

Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After Chinese GP)