The seven-time world champion’s long-awaited first Grand Prix podium in red came at the Chinese Grand Prix, marking a significant moment after a difficult debut season with the Scuderia in 2025.

“I have been trying to make it to that podium for so long, I’ve never had to work so hard just to get a podium,” Hamilton told F1.com.

After joining Ferrari following more than a decade with Mercedes, the 41-year-old endured a challenging first campaign as he adapted to a new environment and a car that never suited his driving style.

Questions were raised externally about whether he could still compete at the front, but Hamilton insisted he never lost belief.

“I mean I would say when you have difficult years, there are lots of questions all over the place,” he said.

Advertisements

“Ultimately, I saw some of the certain individuals who have not had anything near the success I have had just talking negatively as they continue to do so today.

Win a limited edition 1:18 scale model #8 BJR Camaro. Enter Now.

“And it felt great to be able to come back, to come into this season and start off strong, to be able to show that I still have what it takes to be able to compete at the front and I’ll continue to show up and try to deliver in that way.”

Hamilton said a renewed approach over the off-season had played a key role in his resurgence, adding that he had embedded himself within Ferrari, spending extended time at the factory and working closely with engineers as the team shifted focus early to its 2026 challenger.

That effort has translated into a more competitive start to the campaign, with Hamilton scoring points in every race so far and running closely behind teammate Charles Leclerc in the standings.

“It has started out as a really good year,” he said.

“Just the energy within the team and how we are all operating together has been really positive. I’m enjoying driving the new car.

“It’s a car, which I got to play a heavy role in helping to develop last year through the simulator running, so it is nice to see some of the things I asked for come through onto the design of the car, and get to feel them, and feel them positively.”

He added the improved comfort stemmed not only from the characteristics of the 2026 car, but also from a better understanding of Ferrari’s systems and culture after a full season with the team.

“It is a huge difference and a huge undertaking and I think people, for sure when they watch, they will not understand how big it is when you move to a new team,” he explained.

“Of course, you can arrive and jump into a cockpit but learning the new tools, particularly a new culture and a new way that people like to work and adopting that into the way you like to work.”

Hamilton’s podium in Shanghai carried added emotional weight, coming with family present and alongside familiar faces from his past.

Sharing the rostrum with former teammate George Russell and former race engineer Peter Bonnington, along with seeing the reaction from Ferrari personnel, reinforced the significance of the achievement.

“I was very, very grateful and it felt like the first, even though I have been fortunate to have had quite a few,” he said.

“It felt even more special to be in red but also to be up there with Bono, and Kimi [Antonelli, who replaced Hamilton] with his first win and George, so it was very nostalgic I would say.”

Despite a less competitive showing in Japan, where he finished sixth, Hamilton said the overall trajectory remains positive, crediting the unwavering support he has received from Ferrari throughout his transition.

“The team have been amazing for the past year, particularly in the garage, the support has been immense,” he said.

“They are always so positive and supportive, so to finally have the podium, come back and see how happy and how grateful they were to be a part of it and for us to have that result really warmed my heart.

“That just encourages me to continue to push even harder and continue to dig deep and continue to build with the team.”

With a break in the calendar before the next round in Miami early next month, Hamilton added Ferrari must continue to find performance to challenge the early pace-setters, but said the effort behind the scenes is already evident.

“Everyone is flat out pushing and honestly it is really, really inspiring to see,” he said.

“Those are the bits that I love the most about this sport… that’s where you go back and get inspired and go okay, the guys are really on it and I’m excited for the next couple of months.”