The design, created in collaboration with renowned Japanese calligrapher Bisen Aoyagi, was unveiled in Tokyo as part of the Red Bull Tokyo Drift event, where both Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad were present for the launch.

The striking look reworks the team’s traditional colours into a white, red and silver palette, inspired by Red Bull’s Spring Edition and Japan’s cherry blossom season.

The theme extends beyond the car, with the team kit also incorporating expressive brush strokes and calligraphy to create a unified race weekend identity.

Aoyagi said the concept was driven by the parallels between her craft and motorsport.

“Calligraphy captures motion in a single stroke, much like racing captures speed in a pivotal moment,” he said.

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“I was inspired by cherry blossoms and the culture of Japan to create a design that feels powerful, elegant and alive on the car.”

The livery was revealed in dramatic fashion during the Tokyo Drift showcase, an event that has grown into a major celebration of Japanese car culture, featuring hundreds of custom cars, live drifting and music performances.

A drift demonstration headlined by Mike Whiddett helped unveil the car, sliding into position before removing its cover in front of fans.

Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer said the project was aimed at strengthening the team’s connection with both its audience and the host nation.

“As a team, we’re always looking for ways to connect with young fans and the cultures that shape our sport,” he said.

“The creative direction for this special livery and team kit originated with the Red Bull Spring Edition can, and together with Bisen Aoyagi, we transformed that bold design into something truly unique for the track.

“Unveiling it in Tokyo, in front of the passionate fans at Red Bull Tokyo Drift, makes this moment even more special for our team.”

The build-up to Suzuka will see the car take to the streets of Tokyo, visiting landmarks including Meguro River and Tokyo Tower, before going on public display in Shibuya.

The one-off design will then make its track debut at Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix, with the aesthetic carried across the drivers’ race suits and the wider team presentation.