The Alpine F1 team signed the 22-year-old Gold Coaster mid-way through last year to step into a race seat, which came with an unplanned early debut in the 2024 season finale.

However, Argentinian Franco Colapinto has been recruited as an Alpine reserve following a series of eye-catching performances at Williams last year and looms as an immediate threat.

Doohan has admitted he needs a strong start to the campaign, which 1996 F1 world champ turned paddock pundit Damon Hill says is the only thing in the Aussie’s hands.

“It’s uncomfortable for him,” Hill told Speedcafe of Doohan’s scenario, which is believed to include a performance clause that kicks in after five races.

“It’s very hard. You just got your first full season lined up, and people are talking about you being replaced.

“That must be very unnerving, because you don’t know what the team are thinking, and you try to get some sort of indication from the team as to whether or not that’s something he should worry about.

“But there’s stuff that you can control and stuff you can’t control, and I think he will know he’s got to do a job, and if he does it, well, they’ll keep him, and that’ll be all sorted.”

Doohan joins experienced Frenchman Pierre Gasly in the Alpine line-up, having replaced the Haas-bound Esteban Ocon.

Alpine endured a horror start to 2024 but improved dramatically through the season. How competitive they will be from the outset this year is anyone’s guess.

Reigning world champs McLaren are tipped to set the pace following pre-season testing in Bahrain, leaving the other Aussie in the field, Oscar Piastri, a real shot at the title.

“I think we should caution against anything we’ve seen from testing,” added Hill.

“I mean, three days of testing when it was very variable conditions in Bahrain when they tested the cars, you’re not really sure how what the true form is of any of those teams.

“But they do look reasonably happy at McLaren, and if it comes down to a title fight between Lando [Norris] and Oscar, then that’s going to be a nice problem to have for them.”

Practice for the 2025 Australian F1 Grand Prix at Albert Park begins on Friday.