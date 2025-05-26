Piastri finished third, two spots behind teammate Lando Norris, who won his first race since the Australian Grand Prix in March and cut Piastri’s lead in the Drivers’ Championship to three points.

It was the second consecutive Monaco podium for the Australian, and his seventh consecutive top three finish this season.

“If this is a bad weekend then it’s not going too badly at all,” said Piastri. “Obviously, the win would have been better, but it’s been a bit of a tricky weekend.

“Practice was messy all the way through, and I felt like I got into qualifying with not a lot of confidence with how the weekend was going. I got close, but not quite close enough.

“Around here, where you qualify is pretty much where you’re going to finish. So, pretty happy with that overall.

“Some more points on the board, another trip to the podium in Monaco, so not all bad.”

Piastri qualified third for the race, recovering from several close calls with the barriers during the qualifying session, as well as a front-on impact at Sainte Devote during FP2 on Friday.

During the race he survived a close call with championship rival Max Verstappen, who nearly ran into the McLaren driver as he defended against a move approaching Tabac on lap 10.

Piastri had slowed for double-waved yellows after a collision between the Alpine of Pierre Gasly and Verstappen’s teammate Yuki Tsunoda, leaving no room for Verstappen as he attempted to pass him.

From there Piastri’s race was with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, with the Australian unable to get past him to deliver McLaren a 1-2 finish.

Piastri said that he would now switch focus to working on improvements ahead of the next race in Spain this weekend.

“We’ll go again next week and try and come back stronger,” he said.