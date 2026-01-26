The Milton Keynes squad released initial images of the RB22 on the opening day of running, having previously only shown its 2026 livery on a showcar during a joint launch with Racing Bulls earlier this month.

The RB22 is scheduled to run for the first time at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as part of the five-day test, with teams limited to a maximum of three days on track.

As is customary during launch season, the images offer limited insight into the car’s finer technical details.

However, the Barcelona outing marks a significant milestone for Red Bull, with the RB22 debuting the team’s first in-house power unit, the Red Bull Ford Powertrains DM01.

Red Bull is among the teams opting to run from the opening day of the test, in contrast to some rivals who will delay their initial running.

Max Verstappen and new teammate Isack Hadjar will share driving duties during the shakedown.

The season ahead will be Verstappen’s 11th with the team as he targets a fifth world championship, while Hadjar steps up following his rookie campaign in 2025 with Racing Bulls.