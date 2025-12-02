The first ever Supercars Finals came to a close with fireworks in Adelaide as Chaz Mostert beat season-long favourite Broc Feeney to the title.

Amongst the elation for Mostert and WAU, and devastation for Feeney and Triple Eight, was the right champion crowed by the new format?

Former Legend and AVL both have their say.

Meanwhile there was more papaya madness in Qatar as McLaren threw away a near certain win for Oscar Piastri with an inexplicable strategy call.

Victory for Max Verstappen has set up an all-time title showdown for Abu Dhabi.

All that and more in the latest Full Credit to the Noise.

