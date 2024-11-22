Nine of the 10 teams have upgrades in Las Vegas, Williams the only one without – its resources have been spent rebuilding cars after a horror run at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The rest, however, have at least one new component each according to documents submitted to the FIA.

Of the title protagonists, McLaren, Ferrari, and Red Bull Racing, it is the Italian team which has arguably the most significant.

Featured Videos

Along with a new front wing, circuit-specific for the Vegas Strip, there is also a new floor body, edge, and fences.

Both McLaren and Red Bull Racing also have new front wings, and the latter also has new floor fences, though not a complete floor like the Scuderia does.

Sauber also has a new floor, and diffuser, as it looks to get off the mark in 2024 – it remains the only team without a point to its name this season.

Red Bull Racing

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing Circuit specific -Balance Range Reduced camber and chord front wing flap elements Lower load front wing flap elements with reduced chord length and curvature (camber) to balance the expected rear wing level of the Las Vegas circuit. Floor Fences Performance -Flow Conditioning Revised forward floor fence leading edge detail of the second fence from the chassis By elevating the upper edge of the second (inside to out) forward floor fence, a small vortex can be shed to benefit the floor edge downstream.

Mercedes

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing Circuit specific -Balance Range Trailing edge of flap trimmed. Trimming the trailing edge of the flap has been done to reduce front wing assembly load and achieve a sensible aero balance when running a low downforce, low drag rear wing suited to Vegas.

Ferrari

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing Circuit specific -Balance Range Lower Downforce Front Wing Flap design and trims The depowered front wing flap provides the required aero balance range associated to the optimum downforce level anticipated for Las Vegas. Different trims are available, to allow modulation Floor Fences Performance -Flow Conditioning Redistribution of fences profiles and camber Not event specific, this update features reworked front floor fences targeting an improvement of the losses travelling downstream. The front floor body

volume has subsequently reoptimized, together with the floor edge loading and vortex shedding into the diffuser. Floor Body Performance -Flow Conditioning Reshaped front volume / expansion Floor Edge Performance -Flow Conditioning Reshaped floor edge

McLaren

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing Circuit specific -Balance Range New Front Wing Flap The Front Wing Flap has been redesigned to extend the available aerobalance range, which could be a requirement given the specific circuit layout.

Aston Martin

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing Circuit specific -Balance Range A new front wing flap with less incidence and a

reduction in mid-span chord. The flap is less loaded than the other version hence reducing overall wing load to balance the car with reduced rear wing levels.

Alpine

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Corner Performance -Flow Conditioning Optimisation of the front corner surface Update on the front drum fence surface offering a better local flow conditioning, a better interaction with front suspension and overall a better build quality.

RB

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Coke/Engine

Cover Performance -Flow Conditioning The ramp down behind the sidepods has been

lowered. Lowering the top deck of the bodywork improves the high-energy flow brought to the rear of the car. Rear

Suspension Other – Local flow

alignment Suspension leg orientations have been modified. Suspension profiles have been realigned to the flow direction of the updated engine cover. Rear Corner Performance -Local Load The geometry of the winglets on the rear corner has been updated. Winglet profiles are modified to improve flow attachment and increase generated load. Mirror Circuit specific -Drag Range A modification to the housing of the mirrors run at Monza. The circuit requires a low-downforce configuration, so the Monza mirrors make a re-appearance with a further housing modification to clean up the flow.

Sauber

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Floor Body Performance -Local Load The main body of the floor has changed completely compared to its predecessor. The updated floor in its entirety aims to improve the flow characteristics under the floor by rearranging vortices and maintaining losses under control. Floor Fences Performance -Local Load Together with the floor body the fences were

redesigned. The updated floor in its entirety aims to improve the flow characteristics under the floor by rearranging vortices and maintaining losses under control. Floor Edge Performance -Local Load Revised floor edge design as part of the new floor concept. The updated floor in its entirety aims to improve the flow characteristics under the floor by rearranging vortices and maintaining losses under control. Diffuser Performance -Local Load Diffuser top and sidewalls were updated as part of the new floor concept. The updated floor in its entirety aims to improve the flow characteristics under the floor by rearranging vortices and maintaining losses under control.

Haas