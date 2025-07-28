At Sydney Motorsport Park, the 2023 Victorian State Champion won the first two races and placed third in the last to take the points ahead of Jamie Rowe and the winner of the first two rounds, Kobi Williams.

After rounds at Phillip Island and Morgan Park, the third round of the national series was a feature of the day/night one-day NSW Motor Racing Championships fourth round at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Williams qualified fastest and led the first two laps before he was overtaken by Will Lowing and a subsequent contact a lap later relegated Williams to 10th. Fawcett capitalised to grab the lead ahead of Rowe.

Fawcett went on to win as Lowing passed Rowe for second. Lachie Mineeff was fourth ahead of Brad James, Tabitha Ambrose, Isaac Demellweek, Kaleb Belak and Williams.

Race 2 was interrupted with a four-lap safety car, deployed when Giuseppe Imbrogno speared off at Turn 1 to avoid a spinning car in front of him.

Fawcett led throughout while Lowing was second after he started at the back, brought about by a penalty out of Race 1. Both he and Mineeff were beneficiaries of Williams venturing off track at Turn 11 on the final lap.

Rowe finished fourth in front of James and Belak. Williams regathered for seventh ahead of Gealy, Ambrose and Demel week.

There was a safety car period of four laps in Race 3 when Imbrogno stopped on circuit that led to a three-lap dash to the flag. Lowing won ahead of Williams and Fawcett. A clear fourth was Rowe while Belak edged out James for fifth and similarly, Ambrose pipped Demellweek for seventh. Mineeff was another DNF.

Round 4 of the Australian Formula Ford Series will be held at Sandown Raceway on August 22-24.