The Newspress Australia Awards recognise excellence across all fields of motoring media, with categories for journalists, publications, PR representatives, photographers and more.

Full Credit to the Noise was named Best Podcast with co-host, and Speedcafe’s Editorial Director, Andrew van Leeuwen on hand to collect the award at Friday night’s ceremony.

FCTTN is the brainchild of van Leeuwen and social media personality Former Legend, which takes a lighter look at the world of motorsport each week.

It is paired with the news-focussed Full Credit to the News podcast and sits alongside other Speedcafe podcast products such as Role Models and Grassroots Racing.

“It’s a huge honour for Full Credit to be recognised at the Newspress Australia Awards,” said van Leeuwen.

“We took a bit of a risk when we debuted Full Credit last year, bringing a light-hearted take on motor racing to a podcast landscape that was so focussed on hard news and analysis.

“But it’s been a huge success for us based on the excellent engagement we have with our listeners, and this award is proof that we’ve struck a chord in the wider industry as well.”

Full list of Newspress Australia Awards winners

EV Journalist of the Year: Bridie Schmidt, NRMA

PR Innovation of the Year: Porsche Cars Australia for the launch of the 911 Dakar

Social Media Content Creator of the Year: David McCowen, News

Video of the Year: Alexandra Lawrence, Carsales

Off-Road Journalist of the Year: Matt Raudonikis, 4×4 Australia

Best Podcast: Full Credit to the Noise, Speedcafe

Rising Star – Journalist: Joint winners, Ethan Cardinal, Drive, and Danielle Collis, News

Special Edition of the Year – Print: Generation Next, Drive

Columnist of the Year: Stephen Corby, The Weekend Australian Magazine

Best Road Tester: Scott Newman

Scoop of the Year: Kathryn Fisk, Drive

Photographer of the Year: Thomas Wielecki

Rising Star – Public Relations: Joint winners, Nikki Jones, Hyundai Motor Company Australia, and Andrew Camilleri, Mazda Australia

Launch of the Year: Toyota Australia LandCruiser Prado, Kakadu

Feature of the Year: Alex Inwood, Tassie Scallop Fiesta

Driving Women Forward: Women in Automotive

Custom Publication of the Year: MAX*D Magazine

Lifetime Achievement Award: Phil Scott

Videographer of the Year: Stephen Dwight

Event of the Year: Kia Australia, Tasman Reveal

Feature Writer of the Year: Andy Enright, Wheels Magazine

News Journalist of the Year: Andrew Chesterton, CarsGuide

PR Person of the Year: Mark Harman

Video Presenter of the Year: Feann Torr, Carsales

Journalist of the Year: David McCowen, News

PR team of the Year: Joint winners, Mazda Australia and Hyundai Australia

Media Outlet of the Year: Drive