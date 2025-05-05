The Newspress Australia Awards recognise excellence across all fields of motoring media, with categories for journalists, publications, PR representatives, photographers and more.
Full Credit to the Noise was named Best Podcast with co-host, and Speedcafe’s Editorial Director, Andrew van Leeuwen on hand to collect the award at Friday night’s ceremony.
FCTTN is the brainchild of van Leeuwen and social media personality Former Legend, which takes a lighter look at the world of motorsport each week.
It is paired with the news-focussed Full Credit to the News podcast and sits alongside other Speedcafe podcast products such as Role Models and Grassroots Racing.
“It’s a huge honour for Full Credit to be recognised at the Newspress Australia Awards,” said van Leeuwen.
“We took a bit of a risk when we debuted Full Credit last year, bringing a light-hearted take on motor racing to a podcast landscape that was so focussed on hard news and analysis.
“But it’s been a huge success for us based on the excellent engagement we have with our listeners, and this award is proof that we’ve struck a chord in the wider industry as well.”
Full list of Newspress Australia Awards winners
EV Journalist of the Year: Bridie Schmidt, NRMA
PR Innovation of the Year: Porsche Cars Australia for the launch of the 911 Dakar
Social Media Content Creator of the Year: David McCowen, News
Video of the Year: Alexandra Lawrence, Carsales
Off-Road Journalist of the Year: Matt Raudonikis, 4×4 Australia
Best Podcast: Full Credit to the Noise, Speedcafe
Rising Star – Journalist: Joint winners, Ethan Cardinal, Drive, and Danielle Collis, News
Special Edition of the Year – Print: Generation Next, Drive
Columnist of the Year: Stephen Corby, The Weekend Australian Magazine
Best Road Tester: Scott Newman
Scoop of the Year: Kathryn Fisk, Drive
Photographer of the Year: Thomas Wielecki
Rising Star – Public Relations: Joint winners, Nikki Jones, Hyundai Motor Company Australia, and Andrew Camilleri, Mazda Australia
Launch of the Year: Toyota Australia LandCruiser Prado, Kakadu
Feature of the Year: Alex Inwood, Tassie Scallop Fiesta
Driving Women Forward: Women in Automotive
Custom Publication of the Year: MAX*D Magazine
Lifetime Achievement Award: Phil Scott
Videographer of the Year: Stephen Dwight
Event of the Year: Kia Australia, Tasman Reveal
Feature Writer of the Year: Andy Enright, Wheels Magazine
News Journalist of the Year: Andrew Chesterton, CarsGuide
PR Person of the Year: Mark Harman
Video Presenter of the Year: Feann Torr, Carsales
Journalist of the Year: David McCowen, News
PR team of the Year: Joint winners, Mazda Australia and Hyundai Australia
Media Outlet of the Year: Drive
Discussion about this post