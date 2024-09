Thomas Randle and Tyler Everingham will run Castrol’s iconic 1990s swirl on their Tickford Racing Mustang at the Sandown 500 this weekend.

The look was made famous by the factory Toyota World Rally Championship cars from the early 1990s followed by the TOM’S SuperGT Supra, which was immortalised in the Gran Turismo PlayStation games.

Check out the stunning retro look below.