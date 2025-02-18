The reigning Michelin Sprint Challenge champion will take the next step in the Porsche ladder thanks to this deal with EBM.

The move comes as part of Targett’s ongoing involvement in Grove Racing’s junior development program.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from the Grove Junior Team and excited for the challenge of Carrera Cup Australia,” said Targett.

“It’s a great opportunity to develop my skills further with Earl Bamber Motorsport and continue to utilise the resources and experience of the Grove Junior Team.

“I am very excited to have new partners, Street Machine Garage and Shure join me for this vital step in my career and with the return of Brisbane Caravan Warehouse along with many other long-time supporters, I’m ready for the next step and look forward to what 2025 holds.”

Grove Racing team principal welcomed Targett’s progression to the top one-make Porsche series in Australia.

“We are thrilled that Oscar will be remaining within the Grove Junior Team for 2025,” he said.

“He has demonstrated consistent improvement and dedication, and this next step to Carrera Cup Australia is a testament to his hard work.

“We have no doubt he will continue to develop as a driver and move closer to achieving his long term goals.”

Targett will take on a formidable Carrera Cup field that includes the likes of reigning champion Harri Jones, Bayley Hall, David Russell and Dylan O’Keeffe.

The Carrera Cup season kicks off this weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park.