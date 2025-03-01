At the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series first round, he qualified fastest and led Race 1 from start to finish. He won ahead of Geoff Taunton (IRC GT) who passed Danny Stutterd (IRC MGT) before half distance. Behind Stutterd in fourth were John Holinger (IRC GT), John Goodacre (IRC GT) and Grant Donaldson (MARC II Mustang).

Tim Leithhead (MARC I Focus) was next across the line despite a spin early and contact with Jon Crossing (Focus) that damaged its front suspension and put it out. Also in a Focus, Darren Currie was eighth.

After a recent health battle with Prostate Cancer and a subsequent role as an unofficial ambassador, Emery took up an invitation from friend Danny Stutterd to drive an Innovation Race Cars Pace MGT at Challenge Bathurst last year.

Featured Videos

The three-time Australian GT Champion relished being back in the driver’s seat to the point that he is contesting the whole series. From Round 2 onwards he will drive a new MGT that has been purchased by Ross McGregor.

“I have moved from Melbourne to the Gold Coast, and I love being able to race in a more relaxed style and with old team again,” he said of the association with McGregor which dates back to their Commodore Cup days. He also has not ruled out the possibility of overseas ventures.

In the second race Emery didn’t do so well. The engine shutdown which made for a slow start before he was tagged by Stutterd. The latter retired with damage while Emery proceeded to pick up places until he had contact with and spun Goodacre.

While Taunton went onto take a clear victory over Holinger, Goodacre closed on Donaldson and went to pass him at Turn 9 only to make contact and spin the MARC car. Behind third placed Goodacre, Leithhead was fourth from Crossing and Emery who had to stop to fix his non-working brake lights.