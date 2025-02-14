After a standout performance at the Bathurst 12 Hour where they nearly snagged Silver honours, the Sydney-based race team is exploring options to acquire a second Vantage GT3.

Volante Rosso and its drivers Jaylyn Robotham, Jamie Day and Mateo Villagomez were a surprise packet at Mount Panorama earlier this month, racing inside the top 10 for most of the day before a clutch drama halted their late afternoon progress.

The performance was made even more impressive given the car raced without the EVO package.

Featured Videos

The #14 Aston Martin looked set to win the Silver class, and could have even threatened an outright boilover, if not for the mechanical problem in the late stages of the race.

The competitiveness at Bathurst, on top of the team’s own ambitious plans, has encouraged Volante Rosso’s team owners Chris Papadopoulos and Josh Hunt to seek an additional car.

Whether that car is the new EVO specification or the first-generation Vantage has not been stated.

Papadopoulos said that interest has been encouraging after the Bathurst race and the team is considering an expansion for the new season of domestic GT3 competition.

“It was no surprise to our team, but I think we surprised a lot of people,” said Papadopoulos.

“We were in the fight at Bathurst for the whole day. Our drivers were brilliant and we really showed the potential of our car and what the Aston Martin package can achieve.

“It’s been nice to field a lot of interest in our 2025 program, and thanks to Aston Martin Racing, we have some options that could see another Vantage brought into our stable for 2025.

“There’s a number of things that need to happen, but bringing another Aston Martin to the country is something that we are really interested in.”

Volante Rosso Motorsport debuted its Vantage at Queensland Raceway last year and is aligned with Aston Martin Racing as an official partner team.

The opening round of GT World Challenge Australia will be held at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on April 4-6.