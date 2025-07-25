SRO has so far used AVE to produce the broadcast product shown by 7Plus and 7mate, a relationship that started at the pilot GT Festival event at Phillip Island last year, and has continued into the new-look, SRO-run Shannons SpeedSeries this year.

However it has elected to switch its production to Rainmaker ahead of this weekend’s Sandown GT Festival.

The SEN-owned company produced the Shannons SpeedSeries broadcast under its old Motorsport Australia-run guise until the end of last year.

According to SRO Motorsports Australia CEO Ben McMellan, returning the SpeedSeries production to Rainmaker is about tapping into SEN’s wider media reach.

“AVE was an integral part of SRO Motorsports Australia’s first event in 2024, and we are grateful for their role in helping us reach this point,” said McMellan in a statement provided to Speedcafe.

“With that said, the decision to return the Shannons SpeedSeries to Rainmaker was based on the broader opportunities available beyond traditional broadcast media.

“As the television arm of Sports Entertainment Network (SEN), Rainmaker has the ability to connect the Shannons SpeedSeries with a wider audience across multiple platforms.

“We look forward to this new chapter in the Shannons SpeedSeries as we continue to evolve and develop the best possible TV product for motorsport in Australia and around the world.”

In terms of TV talent this weekend, Greg Rust continues as host while Richard Craill will lead the major GT categories alongside Supercars ace Thomas Randle.

Chris Stubbs and Randle will call Radicals, while Stubbs will also be in a pit reporter role with Charlie Barlow.

Matt Naulty will call the Trans Am and Aussie Racing Car races.

Australian-based fans will be able to tune into all of Saturday and Sunday’s sessions via 7plus, while international viewers can stay tuned via the GT World YouTube page.

Fans able to make it to Sandown can purchase tickets via the speedseries.com.au/tickets, with a free grid walk preceding Sunday’s final race.

Sandown GT Festival broadcast times

All times local (AEST)

Saturday July 26

7plus: 9am – 5pm

7mate: 2:30pm – 5pm

Sunday July 27

7plus: 9am – 5pm

7mate: 2pm – 5pm