Wallis Motorsport has revealed it will join Miedecke Motorsport and Gomersall Motorsport in campaigning the pony car.

Jack Wallis, 16, will make his series debut this year fresh out of Hyundai Excel racing. His father Adam and uncle Jed will share co-driving duties throughout the year.

Adam Wallis has previously raced in the V8 Touring Cars Series while Jed Wallis has been a Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge regular.

Featured Videos

“It’s unbelievable to think that I’ll be racing at a national level in Monochrome GT4 Australia,” said Jack Wallis.

“I’m most excited about the challenge of stepping into a more powerful and capable car, competing at some of the best tracks in Australia, and racing against top-level drivers.

“It’s definitely a big step up for me but I feel ready for the challenge. I’ve been preparing by working on my race craft, fitness, and sim training to adjust to the speed and dynamics of GT4 cars. Having experienced mentors around me will also help make the transition smoother.

“My main goal is to gain as much experience as possible, develop my race pace and consistency, and establish myself as a competitive driver in the GT4 field. I also want to learn from every race I compete in and build a strong foundation for future opportunities in motorsport.

“It’s also an awesome opportunity to share this journey with my family. Having their support, experience, and knowledge will be a huge advantage, and it makes the whole experience even more special.”

Jack’s ultimate ambition is to race in GT World Challenge Australia and is using the GT4 series as a stepping stone to the GT3 competition.

“GT4 Australia is the perfect stepping stone towards higher-level GT racing,” he said.

“The experience I gain here will be invaluable for my development as a driver.”

Jack’s father said the growing profile of GT4 racing in Australia made it a logical move.

“As a family, we are extremely excited to be able to race together in Monochrome GT4 Australia behind the wheel of a shiny new Mustang,” said Adam Wallice.

“For us, this is mostly an opportunity of giving my Jack a chance of being noticed – we have invested a lot of time and money into his racing program, so I am hopeful it will have a positive effect on his journey.

“With that said, I am only 51 years old so I have plenty left in me, so I am looking forward to sharing with Jack and seeing what we can do together.

“Obviously developing Jack as a driver is one of our main goals but we also want to have a good time and I know we will – especially in the Mustang.

“The car has a fair bit of tech, so I have no doubt it will be good. For me, the series is a really good platform to eventually drive a GT3 for young fellas, which is what made it so attractive to us.”

The South Australian team acquired the car through Miedecke Motorsport, who are the Multimatic agent for Australia and New Zealand.

As the agents, Miedecke Motorsport offers comprehensive customer support service to Ford Mustang GT4 competitors.

The forthcoming Monochrome GT4 Australia season will begin at the GT Festival at Phillip Island as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries on April 4-6.