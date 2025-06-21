From pole position for the rolling start, Hazelwood in the TFH Racing Ford Mustang saw off the challenges to Turn 1 from James Moffat (GRM Mustang) and Nash Morris (Norwell Motorplex Mustang).

The latter was able to squeeze into second while Moffat was relegated to fifth behind Tim Slade and Nathan Herne in their Mustangs.

Behind the leaders the mayhem unfolded with several cars involved as they ran two and three wide into Turn 1. The incident took out Jordan Boys (Mustang), Elliot Barbour (Chev Camaro), Blake Tracey (Mustang), Cameron Laws (Mustang) and Ben Grice (Mustangs). Also affected with damage were the Mustangs of Ben Bargwanna and Jordan Cox.

After the safety car, Hazelwood never looked in danger of being challenged. He won by a second over Morris. Herne and Moffat were able to pass Slade before Moffat went under Herne for third at Turn 1 on Lap 8. Herne was able to retake the place with some contact at the hairpin but quickly gave it back.

Moffat remained ahead to end as Slade was fifth in front of Adam Garwood (Mustang), Jack Smith (Mustang) and Aaron Love (Camaro) who would incur a 5.0s penalty for a restart breach.

Then followed Tom Davies (Mustang) who was in front of a close three-way contest that involved Jackson Rice (Mustang), Chase Hoy (Camaro) and Josh Thomas (Mustang).

Bargwanna recovered from his drama on Lap 1 to finish 13th, in front of Josh Haynes, Cox and Lachlan Evenett. The latter had to recover from a spin, a result of contact with Haynes.

The Trico Trans Am Series third round continues Sunday at the betr Darwin Triple Challenge with Race 2 at 8:00am local time, and Race 3 at 12:45pm.