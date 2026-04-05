Herne held off Todd Hazelwood at the race start, while James Moffat saw an opportunity to force his way through to second.

Jack Smith got away to the best start of anybody in the top 10, rocketing up to position four by Turn 2 on the opening lap.

While Herne ran away at the front, building a lead of 1.5s by Lap 2, former champions Moffat and Hazelwood came together at Turn 2.

Hazelwood made a mistake and ran slightly wide in the mid corner, and Moffat was left with nowhere to go, impacting Hazelwood, cutting down a rear tyre and spinning to the right hand wall.

Smith only just missed the spinning Moffat to elevate to third position.

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Further around the lap, Smith had a moment of his own and tumbled down the order to finish 20th.

As Hazelwood was awarded a 15 second penalty, reigning TA2 Muscle Car Series champion Jarrod Hughes attempted to make a move for second place.

The pair made contact at The Chase, for which Hughes was awarded a five second penalty.

As the field squabbled for the minor positions, Herne checked out to an almost eight second lead, crossing the line 7.9s ahead of James Golding.

Elliot Barbour brought the Marcos Ambrose Motorsport Camaro home in third ahead of Ben Bargwanna, with Tom Davies rounding out the top five.

Blake Tracey set the fastest lap of the race to finish sixth ahead of Hughes, Clay Richards, Cody Brewczynski, and Lachlan Evennett.

Aussie Racing Cars

Anthony Di Mauro held off several challenges to take victory in Race 4 on Sunday morning.

Scott Andriske and Di Mauro swapped the lead for the opening two laps before an issue caused Andriske to slow.

The safety car was drawn in the early laps for Andrew Corish finding the wall at Griffins Bend.

That incident set up a one-lap dash to the finish.

Di Mauro held off a late charge by Nathan Williams to take the win.

Cody McKay was on for his best career finish in third position before a spin at the final corner handed the final podium step to Ayrton Hodson.

McKay crossed the line in 13th position.

Circuit Excel Racing Association

Zane Rhodes took the win in a red-flag shortened Race 3, taking the lead early on from Tyce Hodge.

Hodge started on pole but fell back into the top five in the opening laps.

The safety car was drawn on lap 5 for an incident involving Lachlan Harvey, resulting in a red flag.

The race was declared with just under 15 minutes remaining on the clock.

Saloon Car Nationals

Brad Vaughan took the win in Race 3 to sweep the weekend.

The Super2 star was beaten off the line by Scott Dornan, who led the opening lap of the race.

Dornan relinquished the lead a lap later, and Vaughan never looked back, taking a comfortable victory by 5.7s.

Several cars did not start Race 3 following the race-ending crash on Saturday afternoon, including Chris Kneafsey, Bradley Boley, and Scott Andriske.