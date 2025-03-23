It was also the last day of the first Motorsport Australian Trophy Tour round at Sydney Motorsport Park. The first of two races to complete the Aussie Racing Car round had the top 14 from Race 2 reversed.

In wet and murky conditions, front row starter Alastair Koenig’s car failed to move when the lights went out and was hit in the back by Emma Clark.

The race was red flagged and the meeting halted while Clark was extracted from her car. Subsequently she was taken to hospital as a police investigation was undertaken.

Later in the interrupted schedule, Heinrich dominated the fourth race. From the safety car start, due to a still wet track, he took the lead of Kody Garland shortly after the start and raced away to win by 15.7s.

Reece Chapman charged through to third place after Mason Harvey pulled out at Turn 4. Jack Boyd crossed the line next, before a 15s penalty relegated him behind Nathan Williams and Josh Andersen.

Despite two spins, Scott Dornan finished seventh in front of Brett Osborn who was another penalty recipient that cost him a place to Hayden Nissen while tenth was Denis Butler.

Despite a 5s penalty that relegated him to third in Saturday’s Race 2, Heinrich won the round over Garland with Boyd third in front of Dornan, Osborn and Chapman.

NATIONAL SPORTS SEDAN SERIES

MARC Cars Australia teammates Geoff Taunton and Steven Lacey finished first and second overall in Round 1 of the Advance Car Carriers National Sports Sedan Series.

The IRC GT SS drivers were one-two in the final race, believed to be the only two to gamble on dry tyres for the race.

After he led all the way in the early wet Race 2, Steven Tamasi (Holden Calibra/Chev) led the last, but was an early casualty with a suspected extractor breakage.

He won the earlier race from Taunton, Lacey, Matt Sims (BMW/Chev), Ash Jarvis (Monaro/Chev) and Glenn Pro (Toyota Supra turbo).

Brad Shiels’ race was over on the second lap with a rear suspension failure in the Fiat 124 rotary turbo and the ensuing safety car period meant a one-lap sprint to the flag.

The car was back for Race 3 but didn’t last more than a lap as it came to a halt with a half shaft issue. Third in that race was Cadel Ambrose (Audi/Chev) in front of Jarvis, Sims, Mark Duggan (Aston Martin/Chev) and Chris Jackson (Calibra/Chev).

TGRA 86 SCHOLARSHIP SERIES

The round of the series was another category to have a race stopped and cancelled. It was brought about by a multi-car accident on the first lap of Race 3.

Earlier Alice Buckley won a wet Race 2. She started third on the grid and took the lead shortly after the start and after initial leader Jordan Freestone spun at the first corner.

She led Race 1 winner Charlie Parker and Liam Gerges when the safety car came out after Caleb Hefren and Leo Iannella went off in unison at Turn 1.

In the one lap dash to the finish, Buckley held at the front while Romeo Nasr surged from fourth to snare second ahead of Geges, Jack Szewczuk, Salvatore Imbrogno and Parker.

The incident that stopped the last race occurred at Turn 3. Behind Buckley, Nasr spun and the those immediately behind, missed the stranded car before it was clipped by Byron Lutelu and more so by Max Walton who was launched into the air and almost rolled over.

Several others copped damage including Ben Holliday, Ruben Dan, Ashton Sieders and Tyler Cheney while several others spun off and avoided contact.

HQ HOLDENS

The two races in the second round of Osborn Transport HQ Holdens were both won by Luke Harrison ahead of Jarrod Harber.

Third place in the first of those was David Proglio who was able to hold off John Baxter while the latter’s teammate Brett Osborn was fifth, hampered by front brake dramas.

Their last race saw most of the field spear off at the first corner, all but Harrison and while Harber was one who did, he still managed to hold onto second. Third was Proglio from Osborn and Glenn Deering.

NSW SUPERKARTS

Due to the two extended stoppages, the Superkarts graciously gave up one of their races to ensure the other categories were able to complete their races.

Of the three contested all were won by Laurie Fooks in his Raider 125 Gearbox kart. Second place honours were shared between Stuart Robertson (Woodgate), Jock Dos Santos (BRM) and Tony Moit (Woodgate).