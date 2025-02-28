A selection of cars from the various racing categories were on display in Mair Street along with competitions, giveaways and ample opportunities for autographs and photos with drivers.

The Benalla Street Party signified the beginning of the Australian Auto-Sport Alliance (AASA) sanctioned 2025 Hi-Tec Oils Super Series at Winton Motor Raceway.

It is the second year that Hi-Tec Oils has been the naming rights backer, and it promises to be bigger and better this year.

Headlining the six categories at the ‘Nation’s Action Track’ will be the TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Car Series Presented by Maritimo with 22 entries.

Among the high-quality grid will be last year’s runner up Brad Gartner, Erebus Motorsport co-driver Jarrod Hughes, and Triple Eight Super2 driver Ben Gomersall.

The field also includes category stalwarts Mark Crutcher and Graham Cheney, along with rookie Kiara Zabatakis. Josh Webster joins the line-up and will be mentored by Supercars champion and NASCAR Cup Series race winner Marcos Ambrose.

The Australian Drivers’ Championship for the Hyper Racers reaches a new high with a record entry and the event will also feature the ground-breaking Stars & Renegades Formula Ford Series. Among the entries are Jack Johnson, son of Western Bulldogs legend Brad, and Tabitha Ambrose, daughter of Marcos and coming off the back of three race wins last weekend at One Raceway.

There will be a big field of Legends Cars while Super TT begins the new year with new management. New to the Super Series will be the Innovation Race Cars with a mix of IRC and MARC Cars.

Saturday March 1

The day starts at 8:20 am AEDT with qualifying followed by some races before the live stream begins right here on Speedcafe, which will run from 10am to 5pm. After the lunch time grid walk the live TV broadcast starts at 1pm on SBS-On-Demand, Fox Sports and Kayo. Racing continues throughout the afternoon. Also not to be missed is an All-American Car Show and the Rotary BBQ in the afternoon.

Sunday March 2

Competition continues from 8:25am AEDT with 16 races on the program that will decide the Round 1 winners. There will be livestream here on Speedcafe again from 10am. After the lunch break and grid walk the live TV broadcast on SBS-On-Demand, Fox Sports and Kayo continues from 1pm.

Saturday tickets are $20, Sunday $30, or a two-day pass for just $40, while entry is free for under 16-year-olds. Tickets are available at here.