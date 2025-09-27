Victory in the opening race sees a hot run of form continue for Tracey driving TA2 cars in South Australia, following on from his Trans Am clean sweep at The Bend just two weeks ago.

Tracey was in the right place at the right time as pole-sitter and championship leader Jarrod Hughes suffered gearbox problems, taking him out of the lead in the early laps. Hughes did not return for race two later in the afternoon.

TA2 debutante Joel Heinrich pushed for the race lead for the remainder of the distance, trying to force Tracey into a mistake to no avail.

Tracey backed up his race one success with another victory in race two, only beating Heinrich by 0.2 seconds.

Heinrich battled a flapping driver’s door and intermittent misfire issues throughout the race, at points his car ran on seven cylinders, putting him back into the clutches of Tom Davies in third.

The safety car was drawn early for oil dropped at turn one and two by an expired engine in Paul Hadley’s car, but Tracey was able to pull away from Heinrich on the restart while the field navigated the oil dry compound.

Full Credit to the Noise - Your light-hearted take on motorsport’s biggest news Click here to listen

In the closing laps, Robbie Farr engaged in an enthralling battle for the minor positions with Josh Thomas and Mark Crutcher, ultimately ending the race in the sand trap after a spin.

Formula Ford Super Series

Lachlan Evennett capitalised on issues for other title contenders to take victory in the opening race for the Formula Ford Super Series.

Championship leader Kobi Williams took the lead heading into turn one on the opening lap before the of Evennett re-took the lead on lap two.

An unknown mechanical issue forced Williams back through the field before the safety car was drawn due to contact between Brad James and Guiseppe Imbrogno, leaving the James machine stranded exiting turn three.

Third place finisher Hunter Salvatore had a gearbox problem in the closing laps leading to Isaac Demellweek launching off his right rear wheel, causing severe suspension damage to the Demellweek car, unable to be repaired in time for race two.

Williams found redemption in race two, carving his way through the field from a ninth place starting spot to take the win over Evennett.

Williams steadily caught up to Evennett and ever so slightly increased the pressure lap by lap, forcing a number of right front lockups from the race leader, eventually working his way past for the lead.

The pair swapped the lead in a tantalising battle during the closing laps, with Williams prevailing to take the win.

Innovation Race Cars

Geoff Emery was the beneficiary of mistakes and mechanical issues to take the opening race victory for Innovation Race Cars.

Emery set a goal for the remainder of the season to just finish as many races as possible, close to the front of the field.

Newcomer to the series Lee Stibbs led early, building an enormous margin back to John Goodacre before the latter spun by himself at the mid-point of the race, promoting Emery into second position.

In the closing laps, Stibbs’ new IRC GT started to run out of fuel which slowed him to a crawl, the car eventually stopping on the leader’s cool down lap, resulting in a DNF.

Redemption found Stibbs in race two, carving his way through the field and up to third position while race leaders Geoff Emery and Danny Stutterd battled hard at the front.

Emery and Stutterd had contact on multiple occasions throughout the race, including the first corner on lap one, but the battle erupted in the closing laps.

Stutterd went into turn eight just slightly too quick, contacting the rear of Emery’s car causing it to spin.

Immediately after the contact, the right rear suspension failed on Stutterd’s car, sending him off the road at turn 10 at high speed and backwards into the wall, drawing the safety car.

Stibbs was handed the race lead and held off John Goodacre in a two-lap dash following the safety car restart, redeeming the race one result.

TFH Hire Legend Cars Australia

Ruben Dan executed a flawless performance on debut in the TFH Hire Legend Cars series, leading from lights to flag and taking victory eight seconds up on championship contender Aidan Williams.

Dan led teammate Dylan Thomas early before Thomas’ race was undone with mechanical issues, while the battle for the minor positions between Maverick Kemenyvary, Shane Tate, Chais Tippet and Ryan Pring heated up.

Kemenyvary and Tate swapped positions at the back of the top five almost lap by lap, before Riley Skinner left the road at turn 8, into the sand trap and out of the race.

Similar fate found Tate on the final lap, off the road out of position four and plummeting down the order to 16th.

Dan backed up the race one results with another comprehensive victory in race two, complete with a new race lap record.

Race two was headlined by a pair of recovery missions from Tate and Thomas, both of whom had issues in race one forcing them to start at the rear.

Tate started 16th and fought through to seventh, while championship contender Thomas started 19th and charged through to sixth.

A lone safety car for a John Houlder spin set up a one lap dash where Josh Benaud fought hard to pass Dan but could not find a way past.

Formula Vee Australia

Title contenders Alex Macdonald and Daniel Reynolds fought hard during the entirety of race one for the final round of Formula Vee Australia, with Macdonald taking victory in a photo finish.

The pair battled for the entire race, building a large margin over Alexander Hedemann in third position, swapping the lead almost every lap.

Close calls with lapped traffic threatened to spoil the battle for the lead, but the pair managed to navigate through the field and keep the battle alive.

Reynolds took the lead into turn one on the final lap, holding off Macdonald around the lap until the turn six hairpin, where Macdonald managed to get the run down the back straight.

The pair ran side-by-side through the final complex, setting up a spectacular finish where Macdonald took victory by little over 0.1 seconds.

Reynolds earned redemption in race two, taking the lead into the first corner and holding it for the entire race to take a convincing victory over Macdonald.

Hedemann ran with the two leaders for the opening laps before losing the slipstream again, similar to the earlier race, while Macdonald held on to second position.

Reynolds was able to build a 3.6 second gap at the finish, taking the win and keeping him in the championship hunt heading into the final races of the season tomorrow.