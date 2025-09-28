Despite battling illness, TA2 championship leader Hughes bounced back in a big way after mechanical issues sidelined his Saturday efforts, dominating Sunday’s first race with the freshest tyre set in the field.

TA2 debutante Joel Heinrich worked his way past Blake Tracey early on, with the Saturday winner struggling on a used tyre set, falling back to third into the clutches of Paul Morris in the closing stages.

Morris came home in fourth and Brock Paine rounded out the top five.

Back in the pack, Robbie Farr was handed a five second penalty for contact with Josh Thomas, and Brad Gartner earned five seconds for starting the race on the wrong side of the grid.

Hughes held off a late charge from Heinrich to take back-to-back Sunday race wins, coming home less than half a second ahead in race two.

Tracey sealed the round win over Heinrich with another third place result, ahead of Morris and Josh Webster rounding out the top five after an up and down weekend.

Hughes confirmed in the broadcast that he will not be at the final round in Winton, but holds the championship lead with enough of a points gap to seal the series title over Ben Gomersall, who was absent this weekend.

Formula Ford Super Series

Lachlan Evennett bounced back to take the first Sunday victory in dominating fashion over championship rival Kobi Williams.

Evennett took the lead away from third place finisher Joeseph Fawcett on the opening lap and never looked back, coming home with 3.9 seconds in hand over Williams.

Jamie Rowe drove a slightly lonely race to come home in fourth, not quite able to keep up to Fawcett.

Isaac Demellweek returned after crash damage forced him out of Saturday’s race two, coming home in fifth after running in the top three early on.

Williams fought back in race two to take his 12th victory of the 2025 season, carrying the championship lead into the final round.

Evennett led from the first lap for majority of the race distance, before Williams took the lead back in the closing laps.

Demellweek crossed the line in third position, just 0.5 seconds behind the race winner. On his debut weekend in the series, the young charger fought his way up to the top three, setting the fastest lap late in the race.

Innovation Race Cars

Lee Stibbs continued the winning form in his Innovation Race Cars debut, leading race three from lights to flag.

New championship leader Geoff Emery held on to second position despite the efforts of John Goodacre behind, pushing hard to work his way past.

Danny Stutterd’s IRC GT was repaired after suspension damage and the subsequent crash in race two, engaging in fierce battle for the minor positions with Brian Finn.

Stibbs rounded out an almost perfect weekend with yet another win in race four, but due to the DNF in race one, Emery still takes the overall round victory with another second place finish.

Stutterd explained that he was on a very used set of tyres for race three, resulting in his slow pace, but bounced back in race four to finish third.

Axle Donaldson was in the wars in the sole MARC II car in the field.

Contact at turn one resulted in a John Goodacre spin, with Donaldson then slipping back through the field during the race until an unknown failure saw him finish the race in the turn six sand trap.

TFH Hire Legend Cars Australia

Championship contender Aidan Williams made the most of the reverse top 10 starting order for race three, taking his first victory of the weekend while Ruben Dan was forced to fight through the pack.

Mechanical issues hindered Josh Benaud’s run, sidelining him and resulting in a DNS for race four later on.

Young charger Dan hit back in race four, taking the lead from teammate Dylan Thomas in the early laps and not looking back, taking his third win of the weekend.

Thomas led early on, but a crucial mistake at turn six dropped him down the order. Thomas recovered to finish fifth, clawing back valuable points in the battle with Williams.

Teenage star Dan held on to take the win in race five, sealing the round victory in the process over Williams, whose car expired after crossing the finish line.

Williams will take the championship lead heading into the final round at Winton, while Thomas’ third place finish wraps up a weekend of what could’ve been, after a tailshaft failure resulted in a DNR in race one.

Maverick Kemenyvary fought his way through the pack from 14th to finish 5th, while an up and down weekend for Shane Tate ended with him getting spun by Riley Skinner at turn eight, finishing race five in 17th.

Formula Vee Australia

Daniel Reynolds held on to take victory in race three and extend his slight championship lead despite a hard charging Alex Macdonald leading early.

The pair of title contenders swapped the lead lap by lap for the first half of the race, with Alexander Hedemann trying desperately to stay in touch with the leaders.

Eventually Reynolds took the lead and held it for the remainder of the race, with he and Macdonald utilising the slipstream to pull a 20-plus second gap on Hedemann.

Corey Ogden carved through the pack after mechanical issues hampered his Saturday, fighting from the back to finish fourth.

Lapped traffic on the back straight during the final lap threatened to derail Reynolds’ performance, but the leaders managed to navigate through with no issues.

Reynolds capped off the weekend with yet another victory in race four, taking the round victory in the process over second place Macdonald, who is in his final Formula Vee appearance.

Alexander Hedemann crossed the line in third again, this time having to work for it.

He and Ogden traded places in third and fourth for almost the entire race distance, reminiscent of Reynolds and Macdonald in race three.