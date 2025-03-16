Piastri will start second for today’s race, sharing the front row with his McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

At the end of Saturday’s session, the local favourite was less than a tenth off pole position, and the two papaya cars were well clear of the chasing pack.

Should he translate his grid slot into a top three finish in today’s race, Piastri could end a 45-year Australian GP curse.

Since F1 arrived in Adelaide in 1985, no Australian has stood on the podium at their home event.

However, if he wins, Piastri would mark the first Australian success in the event since Alan Jones in 1980.

That year’s event was a non-championship grand prix held at Calder Park.

Jones was one of three world championship regulars to compete in the event, doing so at the wheel of his all-conquering Williams FW07.

The other F1 car in the field was that of Bruno Giacomelli aboard his Alfa Romeo 179.

The pair dominated against a field of F5000 and Formula Pacific rivals, which included future Ferrari racer (then driving for Ligier) Didier Pironi in an Elfin MR8.

Jones took pole from Giacomelli, with local legend Alfredo Costanzo 1.8s off the outright pace in third.

In the 95-lap race, Jones cruised to a one-lap win over his Alfa Romeo-shod rival, with Pironi third another three laps back.

Since then, no Australian has won the event, which became part of the world championship from 1985 when F1 hit the streets of Adelaide for the first time.

Daniel Ricciardo came closest, taking the chequered flag in third in 2014 only to be stripped of the result post-race.

The Perth native scored two fourth-placed finishes during his stint with Red Bull but never again graced the rostrum.

Mark Webber, too, fell short, finishing fourth at the 2012 race, though he did make a podium appearance following his incredible fifth-place finish in Albert Park in 2002.

David Brabham and Jones are the only other two Australians to have competed in the Australian Grand Prix during its world championship era.

As Jack Doohan adds his name to that exclusive club today, Piastri has a chance to break a 45-year-old Australian GP record.