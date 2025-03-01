Under new ownership, the series headlined the first round of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series with 20 entries. Hughes also qualified fastest however the Camaro driver was a mere 0.015s faster than Ben Gomersall in his Mustang.

Also in Mustangs and lining up behind the front row were Josh Thomas and Josh Webster, ahead of Tom Davies (Camaro), Cameron Laws (Mustang), Brad Gartner (Camaro), Diesel Thomas (Mustang) and the Camaros driven by Graham Cheney and Domain Ramsay.

From the outset Hughes showed the way in Race 1 where Gomersall was second throughout. Josh Thomas was third for the first three laps. He was passed by Davies and then ran wide at Turn 4 that cost him places to Webster and Gartner.

Davies held third for several laps but ultimately passed by Webster, and then Gartner. On the last lap at Turn 4, Davies stopped with an engine fire caused by a wayward oil line. Des Collier (Mustang) climbed from 15th to sixth, and ahead of James Simpson (Challenger) and Cheney.

Despite an offroad excursion to avoid a spinning Domain Ramsay (Camaro) at Turn 1, Robbie Farr (Camaro) was ninth after he started 16th while Ramsay recovered for 10th.

It was a similar story in Race 2 where Hughes scored a resounding 4.0s victory. Gomersall was again second but had to ward off the challenge Webster’s challenge throughout.

Gartner was on his own in fourth place, clear of Josh Thomas, Collier and Mark Bailey (Camaro) who was a retirement from Race 1 and after he spent several laps trying to pass Cheney. Simpson placed ninth in front of Farr and Laws who won a long battle with Mark Crutcher (Mustang).

TA2 Muscle Cars will feature in another qualifying session, followed by two races on Sunday at 1:15 and 4:05 pm AEDT. They will be livestreamed on YouTube, and televised on SBS-On-Demand, Fox Sports and Kayo.