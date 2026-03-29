The Andretti Global driver will start Monday’s Alabama Indy Grand Prix from 23rd, but is optimistic he has a car capable of winning.

It’s the latest incident in a dramatic start to his season, which began with two crashes at St Petersburg and another at Phoenix.

Power’s braking problems began at St Petersburg and returned at Barber during Sunday morning’s crucial qualifying.

“The brake just went to the floor,” Power explained.

“I think the fronts were working, so it was a brake failure on the rear. That’s all I know.

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“We’ll find the problem. It’s no big deal. It’s just a pity for qualifying.

“I think we had a good car. I haven’t had a clean lap this weekend, but the car is actually very good.

“I thought we’d make it through to the Fast Six. Definitely the top 12. It’s unfortunate.

“Definitely found the wall a few times this year already. It’s incredible.

“It’s how things go sometimes. We’ll see what happened and the guys will fix the car.

“Starting from last, but you can definitely win from there.”

Power’s Andretti teammates had better fortunes. Kyle Kirkwood qualified fifth while Marcus Ericsson was eighth.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou will start from pole position.

Monday’s Alabama Indy Grand Prix begins at 4am AEDT with coverage live and exclusively on Stan Sport.